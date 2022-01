NEW YORK - Without any formal announcement, New York City's Department of Education released updated guidance on remote learning. "It was pretty quietly snuck in there on a Friday afternoon, which is what communication specialists like to do when they want to bury something and not talk about it — and hope on a holiday weekend no one will remember it by Tuesday," said Jennifer Goddard, a Brooklyn mom of a public school student.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO