Reuniting with Carrie Bradshaw and (most of) her BFFs has been quite a ride, to say the least. From steamy romance scenes to bombshell reveals, HBO's And Just Like That continues to remind us that navigating relationships in your 30s isn't nearly as complicated as figuring things out in your 50s. (FYI, you can listen to our resident SATC experts Dara Katz and Phil Mutz discuss every single episode on And Just Like That...a Sex and the City Reboot Podcast.) But with just a few more episodes left to go, we can't help but wonder: Will HBO confirm And Just Like That season 2? Keep reading for everything we know so far, from the cast to the release date.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO