Update: Amber Alert for teenage girl missing from Buda discontinued

An Amber Alert for an Austin-area teenager who was believed to have been abducted by a 28-year-old man has been discontinued as of just gone 1 p.m.

Officials say 14-year-old Hillary Salcedo had been missing for a week, having been last seen on January 15th in a rural area outside Buda, about 15 miles from Austin. Hillary is Hispanic, has red hair and is about 5-feet-4 and weighs about 105 pounds.

Police were also looking for a man named Hector Avila who is described as Hispanic and who stands 4-feet-9 and weighs about 130. He has brown hair and eyes with multiple tattoos on his shoulder.

Police said he was last heard from in Austin but they're not saying how recently.

