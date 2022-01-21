Let's Grow Together! Heirloom vs Hybrid

It is no secret that I love a good snack, I love lemons, limes and oranges and that I love anything chocolate; so, this recipe should really be no surprise to anyone. I remember, growing up, my Grandma Barbra would eat these long thin bars of chocolate that were filled with an orange cream. She loved them and we would generally get them at drug stores at the time. She would also eat those orange, sugar coated orange gummies straight from the refrigerator. I never cared for the orange gummies and would generally have them in my mouth long enough to suck off the sugar and then spit the rest of it into the trashcan. Same thing goes with Grandma Deloris and her lemon drops she used to keep all over the house. I would suck the sugar off, then the rest of the candy would be thrown away. It took me several years to actually appreciate the taste of fruit flavors that were more in their natural states.

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO