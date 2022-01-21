ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

True belief makes you something new

Shelbyville News
 1 day ago

Last week, we talked about some disturbing survey results that suggested nearly half of American adults (48 percent) believe you can get to heaven by “being good” or doing enough good deeds for others. We said such beliefs directly contradict the Bible, which clearly states that the only way to heaven...

www.shelbynews.com

The Courier

By His Grace: Remain in the faith, all is not lost!

“To Timothy, a beloved son: Grace, mercy, and peace from God the Father and Christ Jesus our Lord.”  The Apostle Paul’s second letter to Timothy is one of encouragement in remembrance of his consistent unwavering faith, and the responsibilities that accompany it. Paul, while he himself is in prison for sharing the gospel,...
HOUMA, LA
The Independent

Voices: If you’re using the Bible to condemn being gay, you’re reading it wrong

In one of the more bizarre stories of the week, a Christian couple has reportedly refused to allow a gay couple to view their home.Luke Main, 33, and his wife, Dr Joanna Brunker, 34, put their cottage up for sale with estate agency Purplebricks. They screened potential viewers by asking, “Would you mind telling us a bit about your position and circumstances when you have a moment please?”You’d be forgiven for thinking this is a standard question about whether potential viewers have a property to sell, have a mortgage in place, or whether they’re just time-wasters fancying nosing around someone...
RELIGION
The Post and Courier

True Talk: Mistakes don’t make us

I remember when I was about 15 years old and a freshman in high school trying to figure out where I fit in. I was pretty much up for any kind of adventure that involved a group where I could connect and belong. I’ll never forget when my friend Kim walked up to me after second period and asked if I wanted to come with her and some friends.
RELIGION
highplainsobserver.com

Not Everything You Feel Is True

“To be controlled by human nature results in death; to be controlled by the Spirit results in life and peace . . . Those who obey their human nature cannot please God.”. Learning to manage your emotions is the key to peace of mind. In other words, you need to learn to deal with what you feel!
HEALTH
New Jersey Monthly

New Book ‘People Love Dead Jews’ Is Meant to Make You Uneasy

Celebrated novelist Dara Horn’s new book of essays, People Love Dead Jews: Reports from a Haunted Present (Norton), has a provocative title—and is meant to make readers uncomfortable. Horn, 44, says she was inspired after realizing that every time she was asked to write about subjects related to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Cedar Valley Daily Times

WASN'T IT YESTERDAY?: Something old, something new

Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue and a sixpence in her shoe. Most every bride has heard that saying before. I’ve heard it myself recently, but I’m not sure what the heck it means. It’s been with me a while now, so it’s time I took the time and get to the bottom of this saying. I knew it was a saying for a bride on her wedding day but I didn’t know the meaning of the poem. It appears some research is in order here.
RELATIONSHIPS
Shelbyville News

Next Chapter: Big hopes, dreams can start with small to-do lists

It’s wonderful to see a plan come together. I want more of that, don’t you? To get there, we need to get specific about goals. For several recent months, I served on a committee to create a women’s retreat at our church. Do you know how far away January sounds when it’s August? And then it’s October and slots need filled, then it’s December, and yikes, it’s crunch time.
RELIGION
AFP

Buddhist monk who brought mindfulness to West dies in Vietnam

One of the world's most influential Buddhist monks, Thich Nhat Hanh, died in Vietnam Saturday at age 95, his Zen teaching organization said in a statement posted to the peace activist's Twitter account. The meditation master "passed away peacefully" at the Tu Hieu Temple in the city of Hue, Vietnam's Buddhist heartland, the Plum Village Community of Engaged Buddhism said. "We invite our beloved global spiritual family to take a few moments to be still, to come back to our mindful breathing, as we together hold Thay in our hearts," the organization said on Nhat Hanh's Twitter account, using the Vietnamese word for teacher. The monk-turned-peace-activist credited with bringing mindfulness to the West -- from the homes of Hollywood celebrities to Silicon Valley boardrooms -- returned to his home country of Vietnam in 2018 after spending nearly four decades in exile in France.
WORLD
The Independent

Thich Nhat Hanh death: Zen Buddhist monk and peace activist dies at 95

Vietnamese Zen Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh has died at the age of 95. The peace activist gained prominence in the 1960s as a major opponent of the Vietnam War and is known as a pioneer of Buddhism in the west.The Plum Village, which is a global community of mindfulness practice centers and monasteries founded by Nhat Hanh in southern France, confirmed the monk’s death on Twitter.“The International Plum Village Community of Engaged Buddhism announces that our beloved teacher Thich Nhat Hanh passed away peacefully at Tu Hieu Temple in Hue, Vietnam, at 00:00hrs on 22nd January 2022, at the...
RELIGION
The Independent

Thich Nhat Hanh, influential Zen Buddhist monk, dies at 95

Thich Nhat Hanh, the revered Zen Buddhist monk who helped pioneer the concept of mindfulness in the West and socially engaged Buddhism in the East has died. He was 95.A post on the monk's verified Twitter page attributed to The International Plum Village Community of Engaged Buddhism said that Nhat Hanh, known as Thay to his followers, died at Tu Hieu Temple in Hue, Vietnam.“We invite our beloved global spiritual family to take a few moments to be still, to come back to our mindful breathing, as we together hold Thay in our hearts,” a follow-up post read.Born...
RELIGION

