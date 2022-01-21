Simply erratic, so be it | Sow There!

Bryan Fischer, Horticulturist, Gardens on Spring Creek. Many of us have tried and failed to grow annual flowers from seed. In my experience, the directions on seed packets advertised for such purposes just stink. “Sow indoors four to six weeks before last frost” is a paltry description for the enormous amount of fussing – watering, fertilizing, potting up, pinching, and hardening off – needed to produce a plant that has any chance of surviving transplant in our erratic Northern Colorado weather. Even when I’ve tried to “sow outdoors after the last frost”, I have found myself disappointed, with dozens of tiny seedlings cooked in a late spring heatwave during which I inevitably miss a watering day.
