Simply erratic, so be it | Sow There!

Our family enjoys eating cherry tomatoes, particularly “Nature-Sweet cherub heavenly salad tomatoes.” One week, my wife showed me that on the inside of the cover label of the Nature-Sweet tomatoes there is a picture of one of their employees with the employee’s job description underneath. In fact, each container of Nature-Sweet tomatoes had its own picture of a featured employee with their job at Nature-Sweet featured below the picture. It also says that you can find out more about your featured tomato employee on the Nature-Sweet website. I decided that it was a great conversation piece and began collecting the Nature-Sweet labels and placing them on a shelf next to our dining room table.

