Rocker Meat Loaf dead at 74

By The Marc Cox Morning Show, Marc Cox
 1 day ago

The Marc Cox Morning Show mourned the passing of legendary rocker Meat Loaf at the age of 74 this week. The Grammy Award winner was born in Dallas, Texas and named Marvin Lee Aday.

Meat Loaf's Bat Out of Hell album is one of the best-selling albums ever, and Meat Loaf sold more than 100-million albums worldwide over his 6-decade career.

The show talked this morning about how Meat Loaf got his nickname. Apparently, it started with his dad calling him "meat" since birth, saying that he son "looked as red at meat" when he was born. Then when Aday got to high school, his football coach heard everyone called him "meat," so then he added "loaf" to it.

© 2022 KFTK (Audacy). All rights reserved. | Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

