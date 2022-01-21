ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

City temporarily raises cut-off for Wabash Warming Center amid calls for more change

By Lauren Tronstad, Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r1xQ4_0drrWE5c00

As COVID-19 continues to run rampant in Columbia, the local unhoused population is facing multiple layers of concerns.

Wabash Bus Station, which is used as an emergency warming shelter downtown, can safely house 13 individuals each night it is open, allowing for social distancing. However, each night it has been available this winter, the center has exceeded that number, officials said this week, putting individuals at a higher risk for transmitting the virus.

The city announced Friday it is temporarily raising the cut-off temperature to open the overnight warming center from 9 to 15 degrees after repeated calls from advocates.

The decision was made "due to capacity limitations at other shelters as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and while the community works to find a more permanent solution," the city wrote in a news release Friday afternoon.

Friday night's low was forecast at 15 degrees at the time of the announcement.

Around 40 people demonstrated outside Wabash Bus Station on Friday night, calling for the temperature cut-off to be raised to 32 degrees; for the bathrooms to be unlocked; for those staying overnight to have access to fresh water; and for those staying to be allowed to stay an extra hour until 7 a.m., closer to when other facilities open.

Stephanie Browning, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services director, said during Tuesday's Columbia City Council meeting that her department is trying to protect the unhoused population by developing safety plans, increasing funding in hopes of increasing the capacity for isolation and quarantine shelters, prioritizing vaccines, and conducting special outreach to increase testing.

"We're really in a tough spot right now," Browning said.

More: Columbia hospitals shuffle to combat 'very dramatic strain' from rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Although Browning said she believes the combination of Columbia's available shelters would offer enough room to provide shelter to all those seeking it, some individuals are unable to go to Room at the Inn because of guidelines that are in place.

"As far as outbreaks go, we are very concerned right now," Browning said. "... (Shelters) are struggling to have enough volunteers because as the number of cases goes up, the people that volunteer are worried about their own health and safety."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XjuiN_0drrWE5c00

Hotels have been used for quarantining homeless individuals who have tested positive, but due to some behavioral issues, Browning said, there is uncertainty about whether that will remain a option.

The Commission on Human Rights on Tuesday brought before the city council its latest plea for the council to reconsider raising the cut-off temperature for the Wabash warming center, saying the 9-degree threshold was "inhumane."

"Our neighbors, many of whom struggle with mental illness and addiction, still don't deserve to freeze to death," Amanda Hinnant, chair of the commission, said Tuesday. "We've been kicking this can in front of us for a while."

Lawrence, Kansas, utilizes a cut-off temperature of 35 degrees for its warming center, and St. Peters has a threshold of 20 degrees, Hinnant cited.

More: Test positive for COVID on an at-home test? It's now easier to report in Columbia and Boone County

"With winter temperatures upon us, this is a matter of life or death for our unsheltered citizens suffering from severe health problems that make them ineligible for other emergency shelters," Hinnant wrote Jan. 5 in a letter to the council. "A small change in policy will make a world of difference."

City manager De'Carlon Seewood expressed concern Tuesday that the staff currently available would not be adequate for the additional nights a cut-off change would bring.

"My biggest concern with the Wabash Station is it's just not the right size facility for this type of use," Seewood said.

Council member Betsy Peters raised the option of using the pavilion the Columbia Farmers Market utilizes for a larger area to house more people at a safe distance.

Council member Ian Thomas visited the Wabash warming center Wednesday night and provided more information to Seewood, Thomas wrote in an email Friday morning to a group of concerned citizens.

Seewood is "discussing the situation internally and with service providers" and will have a new plan this coming week, Thomas wrote.

"The overnight warming center will serve as a resource for individuals unable to access local emergency shelter services," the city wrote in its release Friday. "City staff will continue working closely with emergency shelter providers to ensure access to overnight emergency shelters as the preferred option for persons experiencing unsheltered homelessness."

Other official shelters in Columbia that provide sleeping accommodations include:

  • Room at the Inn (roomattheinncomo.org for dates and locations)
  • Salvation Army Harbor House (men, women and families), 602 N. Ann St.
  • Rainbow House (for children/youth), 1611 Towne Dr.
  • True North (for domestic violence), call 573-875-1370
  • Welcome Home (for veterans), 2120 Business Loop 70 E.
  • St. Francis House (for men), 901 Range Line St., must be vaccinated to stay overnight
  • Flourish (for youth), call 573-615-6135

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: City temporarily raises cut-off for Wabash Warming Center amid calls for more change

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Liberal U.S. Supreme Court Justice Breyer to retire

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Liberal Justice Stephen Breyer, at 83 the oldest member of the U.S. Supreme Court, will retire at the end of the court's current term that runs through the end of June, NBC News and CNN reported on Wednesday, giving President Joe Biden the opportunity to appoint a successor who could serve for decades.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Columbia, MO
Coronavirus
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
Columbia, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Boone County, MO
Government
Boone County, MO
Health
County
Boone County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
The Hill

Pelosi says she will run for reelection in 2022

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced on Tuesday that she will run for reelection in 2022, quelling speculation for now that this year may be her last in Congress. Pelosi, who was first elected to the House in a 1987 special election, said the U.S. democracy is “at risk,” which makes the upcoming election “crucial.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Russia ridicules Biden's remarks about sanctioning Putin if Russia launches an invasion as U.S. pours weapons into Ukraine

Russia on Wednesday dismissed the latest warning from President Joe Biden, who said the previous day that the U.S. could seek to sanction President Vladimir Putin personally if he sends forces across the border to invade Ukraine. Putin's spokesman said any such sanctions would be "destructive," but not "painful" because, according to the Kremlin press secretary, Russia's senior leaders don't hold overseas bank accounts or assets.
POTUS
CBS News

David "Big Papi" Ortiz inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

David Ortiz gazed at his phone, his pursed lips revealing nerves rarely seen from one of the game's great clutch hitters. Pedro Martinez's hand rested on Ortiz's shoulder, and Martinez grinned when the good news came through. The former teammates embraced, and Martinez welcomed Ortiz into a rare space in baseball history.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Volunteers#Emergency Shelters#Health And Safety#Wabash Warming Center#Columbia City Council
Reuters

COVID is less severe with Omicron than Delta, U.S. study suggests

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Omicron variant appears to result in less severe COVID-19 than seen during previous periods of high coronavirus transmission including the Delta wave, with shorter hospital stays, less need for intensive care and fewer deaths, according to a new U.S. study. However, the fast-spreading Omicron variant...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia Daily Tribune

433
Followers
511
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbia, MO from Columbia Daily Tribune.

 http://columbiatribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy