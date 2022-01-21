ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China will appropriately step up policy support for economy -premier

investing.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) - China will appropriately step up policy support for the economy as it faces new downward pressure, Premier Li Keqiang was quoted by state media as saying. But Li, in the remarks made on Thursday, reiterated that the government will not resort to...

www.investing.com

