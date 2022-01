The Toledo Rockets will meet with the Ohio Bobcats in a Mid-American Conference showdown in Convocation Center, MI, on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 6:00 PM ET. The Toledo Rockets have a 14-4 overall record and a 6-1 MAC record heading into this crucial clash. They are presently in second place, one match behind Ohio, who is yet to lose a game. They won five straight games and seven of their past eight.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO