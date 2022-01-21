ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan and U.S. to start new '2 plus 2' dialogue for economic issues -Kyodo

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) - The United States and Japan will initiate a new "2 plus 2" dialogue that will cover economic and diplomatic issues, Kyodo reported, citing a Japan government official. The agreement is expected to be confirmed during the teleconference summit...

AFP

China says US and Russia must reduce stockpiles after nuclear statement

China said on Tuesday it will continue to "modernise" its nuclear arsenal and called on the United States and Russia to reduce their own stockpiles a day after global powers pledged to prevent such weapons from spreading. On Tuesday, China defended its nuclear weapons policy and said Russia and the United States -- by far the world's largest nuclear powers -- should make the first move on disarmament. 
AFP

Biden, Japan's Kishida vow to 'push back' on China

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to "push back" against China and condemned North Korea's spate of missile tests, while Biden underlined US commitment to defending Japan, in virtual talks Friday. In a video meeting that lasted about one hour and 20 minutes, Biden also agreed to travel to Japan in late spring of this year for an official visit and summit of the Quad, which groups Australia, India, Japan and the United States, a senior US official said. Biden has made restoring the importance of the US-Japanese relationship a priority since taking office exactly a year ago, following his predecessor Donald Trump's questioning the benefit of even longstanding US alliances in both Asia and Europe. After the meeting, which took place by video link behind closed doors, Biden tweeted that it was "an honor to meet with Prime Minister Kishida to further strengthen the US-Japan Alliance -- the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world," using an alternative name for the Asia-Pacific region.
The Independent

Japan, France seek to deepen security ties amid China's rise

The foreign and defense ministers of Japan and France held talks on Thursday as the two countries seek to deepen security ties in the Indo-Pacific region, where tensions have been rising amid China’s military buildup and North Korea’s nuclear and missile development.Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, accompanied by Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, described France as an indispensable partner in achieving the goal of a “free and open Indo-Pacific.”Japan, the United States Australia and India are promoting the goal as a counter to China’s growing influence and assertiveness in pushing its territorial claims in the region, which has some...
The Independent

Biden-Kishida talks to touch on North Korea, China

President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will hold their first formal talks on Friday as the two leaders face fresh concerns about North Korea s nuclear program and China's growing military assertiveness.The virtual meeting comes after North Korea earlier this week suggested it might resume nuclear and long-range missile testing that has been paused for more than three years. North Korea’s Kim Jong Un on Thursday presided over a Politburo meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party where officials set policy goals for “immediately bolstering” military capabilities to counter what were described as the Americans’ “hostile moves,”...
US News and World Report

U.S. Bases in Japan to Come Under Tighter COVID-19 Controls

TOKYO (Reuters) -The United States has agreed to impose stricter COVID-19 measures at U.S. military bases in Japan, a U.S.-Japan joint statement said on Sunday, amid concerns that outbreaks at bases have fuelled infection in local communities. For two weeks starting Monday, the movement of U.S. forces personnel outside base...
Reuters

Macron urges new EU security deal in 'frank' dialogue with Russia

STRASBOURG, France, Jan 19 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron called on fellow members of the European Union on Wednesday to work together to draw up proposals for a new security deal with Russia in the coming weeks involving a "frank dialogue" with Moscow. Speaking amid growing worries over a...
US News and World Report

Japan Finance Minister Vows Stable JGB Issuance Via Dialogue With Markets

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will issue government bonds (JGBs) worth 215 trillion yen ($1.89 trillion) in the next fiscal year in a stable manner through dialogue with markets, its finance minister said on Monday, after stimulus to offset the impact of COVID-19 saw bonds worth 224 trillion yen issued this year.
globalvoices.org

Japan calls for stricter COVID-19 measures for U.S. military personnel

The Japanese government has declared a limited state of emergency in three prefectures after a sudden spike in COVID-19 infections during the first week of January. While there have been daily increases of COVID-19 all across Japan, there are fears American military personnel are responsible for igniting an explosive new wave of COVID-19 in the country.
US News and World Report

Japan to Foresee 5.5 Trln Yen Primary Balance Deficit in FY2025 -Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's finance ministry will estimate that the national government's primary balance deficit will come to 5.5 trillion yen ($48 billion) in fiscal 2025, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday. ($1 = 114.4900 yen) (Reporting by Daniel Leussink)
UPI News

U.S. limits travel from military bases in Japan, South Korea

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Defense Department has agreed to keep its troops on bases in Japan and limit activities off installations in Korea amid surging cases COVID-19 cases. On Sunday, U.S. Forces Japan and the nation's government announced the rule will take effect Monday and will last for 14 days.
americanmilitarynews.com

New US ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel calls Japan-U.S. alliance ‘bulwark’ in Indo-Pacific

Rahm Emanuel, who will soon arrive in Japan as the new U.S. ambassador, has expressed his intention to strengthen the bilateral alliance to realize a “free and open Indo-Pacific” through cooperation between the two countries. Regarding the vision of a “free and open Indo-Pacific” that Japan has advocated since 2016, Emanuel said, “It was a way of seeing the region, seeing the alliance and seeing … our North Star, what we’re building towards.” During an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun in Washington on Wednesday, Emanuel, 62, called the Japan-U.S. alliance a “bulwark in that region.” He acknowledged the alliance is solid, but said, “It has to be strengthened at all times and nurtured for the future.” Emanuel also said the security challenges posed by China and North Korea would be different from those of the past.
Wenatchee World

U.S., Japan to boost security, economic cooperation amid mounting concerns

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed in a virtual meeting on Friday to boost cooperation on pressing economic and security issues, including China, North Korea's missiles and Russia's threat to Ukraine. The online meeting, their first substantial talks since Kishida became Japan's...
Effingham Radio

U.S. Military Bases In Japan Are Going To Impose COVID Restrictions

U.S. Military bases in Japan are changing their COVID-19 protocols. While on a program at public broadcaster NHK, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida [[ key-she-da ]] said the U.S. agreed to impose stricter measures. The specifics aren’t figured out just yet, but the Prime Minister says officials have agreed “in...
Metro International

Russia says dialogue will continue with U.S. as Geneva talks end

GENEVA (Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said after talks with the United States in Geneva on Friday that dialogue would continue over Moscow’s security demands and that it expected written responses from Washington next week. Speaking at a news conference after meeting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken,...
UPI News

Joe Biden, Japan's Fumio Kashida meet on defense, economic goals

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden held a virtual meeting Friday with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, confirming the U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan, the White House said. In an 80-minute video conference, the two leaders pledged to work closely together to deter Russian aggression against...
