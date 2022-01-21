How to make your Spotify music sound better

Spotify says it is still working on higher quality music listening – but is unable to say very much more about it.In recent times, many of Spotify’s competitors have moved to add lossless tiers to their services, providing music in higher quality for those who want more detail. Both Amazon and Apple Music give higher quality options, for instance,Spotify has also said that it had planned to give CD-quality listening to some markets in 2021. But it has failed to turn up, and Spotify did not make clear whether it had been postponed or cancelled.Now it says that the feature is...

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO