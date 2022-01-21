ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out Of Hell' Singer, Dead At 74

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGrammy-winning singer and actor Meat Loaf, whose Bat Out Of Hell album is one of the best-selling albums ever, has died at the age of 74. A post from the singer's verified Facebook account announced his passing. Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed...

HollywoodLife

Meat Loaf’s Wife: All About His Relationship With Deborah Gillespie & Past Marriage

To the world, he was Meat Loaf, but to Deborah Gillespie, he was known as a devoted husband. Learn about Meat Life’s wife and his previous marriage with Leslie Edmonds. “Our hearts are broken to announce the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight,” the family of the 74-year-old rocker wrote in a message posted to Meat Loaf’s official Facebook page. Meat Loaf (Michael Aday, fka Marvin Aday) passed on January 20, surrounded by his two daughters, his close friends, and his wife of nearly 15 years, Deborah Gillespie. “We know how much he meant to so many of you, and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” the message read.
The Independent

Meat Loaf death: Cher and Boy George lead tributes to ‘bombastic’ singer

Tributes are pouring in after Meat Loaf, famous singer of hits including “I’d Do Anything for Love”, died aged 74.A post on his official Facebook page read: “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours...“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and...
The Week

Meat Loaf reportedly died after becoming 'seriously ill with COVID'

Rock star Meat Loaf reportedly died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and becoming seriously ill. The singer, known for hit albums like Bat Out of Hell and appearances in films like Fight Club and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, died Thursday night, his agent confirmed. On Friday, TMZ reported that earlier this week, Meat Loaf was scheduled to attend a business dinner for a show he was working on, but he had to cancel because he "became seriously ill with COVID." His condition "quickly became critical," the outlet said.
BBC

Obituary: Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf's bombastic rock operas catapulted him to the status of musical icon. His breakthrough album, Bat Out Of Hell, is one of the best-selling albums of all time. But beneath the public face of the hard-rocking extrovert was a man who professed to be a shy and retiring individual.
Meat Loaf
The Press

Cher admits to living a 'strange life'

Cher lives "a very strange life". The 75-year-old singer - who is one of the best-selling artists of all time - has revealed that she communicates with people from "every walk of life" in an effort to stay grounded. The 'I Got You Babe' hitmaker explained: "I have to keep...
The Independent

Meat Loaf death: How the iconic singer got his unusual stage name

The singer known as Meat Loaf, who was behind hits including “Bat Out Of Hell”, has died aged 74.News of his death was announced on a post shared to his official Facebook page, stating that “the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight” (20 January).His wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda, and close friends were with the singer in the hours leading up to his death.Meat Loaf’s birth name was Marvin Lee Aday, but he later officially changed it to Michael/ He was behind other songs including the 1993 hit “I’d Do Anything for Love”.Prior to his career as a...
HollywoodLife

Meat Loaf Dies: Cher & More Stars Honor The Rocker After His Death At 74

After Meat Loaf’s death, celebrities flooded social media with tributes to the rocker by posting sweet messages in his honor. Meat Loaf had an incredible impact, not only on his fans, but on fellow celebrities who knew and loved him, as well. The legendary entertainer died on Jan. 20, and social media was full of tributes following his passing. Several celebrities weighed in with their own messages of love and support. Cher was one of the first stars to comment on the news, writing on Twitter, “Had so much fun with Meat Loaf when we did “Dead Ringer.” Am very sorry for his family, friends and fans. Am I imagining it or are amazing people in the arts dying every other day?!”
The Hollywood Reporter

Meat Loaf Fans Honor Actor in Classic ‘Fight Club’ Fashion

Fight Club fans on Friday honored Meat Loaf in classic fashion. Born Marvin Lee Aday, the actor-musician died Thursday. He was 74. After news of his death broke, throngs of Twitter users posted a simple message: “His name is Robert Paulson.” Most of the tweets were just that phrase without any other context, so you either got it or didn’t. The message was among Twitter’s trends. The line comes from the 1999 classic, Fight Club, starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton, which revolves around an underground fighting ring that turns into a criminal organization, “Project Mayhem.” Meat Loaf appears in the film as Robert...
HollywoodLife

Meat Loaf Dead At 74: Rocker Passes Away With Wife & Daughters By His Side

Meat Loaf, the iconic rocker who had a career that spanned decades, has passed away at the age of 74. His family confirmed the news via his official Facebook page. (UPDATE: JAN. 21, 2022 AT 1:10 P.M. ET): The Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed Meat Loaf’s death to HollywoodLife. “I can confirm that Michael Lee Aday has been reported to our office as he has passed away. No cause or manner of death is available at this time.”
People

Meat Loaf's Life in Photos

Born in Dallas on Sept. 27, 1947, as Marvin Lee Aday, Meat Loaf fell in love with music at a young age. He got his start in school productions, moving to Los Angeles in his early 20s and quickly finding luck in both the movie and music industries. As for...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Meat Loaf Dies: Rockers React

Meat Loaf, the actor and singer whose 1977 album Bat Out of Hell is one of the best-selling of all time, died at age 74. "We know how much he meant to so many of you, and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man," a statement on Meat Loaf's Facebook page read, noting that his wife and daughter were with him at the time of his death. "We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls … don’t ever stop rocking!"
The Independent

Collaborator share fond memories of working with ‘kind and talented’ Meat Loaf

Collaborators who worked and sang with Meat Loaf have shared fond memories of the US rocker as they described his death as “our loss, Heaven’s gain”.The “kind and talented” musician was praised by his fellow artists for sharing his love of music and performing with the world.A post on his official Facebook page announced he had died aged 74, with his wife Deborah at his side and added that his daughters, Pearl and Amanda, “and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours”.Meat Loaf, who was born Marvin Lee Aday but was also known as Michael, sold...
