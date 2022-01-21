Weekend Warm Up

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Arctic air and a quiet pattern will remain over our area through the weekend.
On Saturday morning, dangerous wind chills will dip to either side of zero. In the Poconos, that feels-like temperature will drop to -15. Make sure to cover all exposed skin to avoid frostbite if you are headed outside for any early morning activities.
Highs on Saturday will run 10 to 15 degrees below average in the mid-20s and low 30s under sunny skies.
On Sunday, we see a slight bump in temperatures to the mid-30s with increasing clouds.
The next chance for snow will be early next week, with a wintry mix possible Tuesday.
CBS3’s Kate Bilo and Tammie Souza contributed to this report.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Frigid would be the best word to sum up our Friday.
Your First Alert Weather Team issued an Alert Day for the dangerous cold we’ll be dealing with all day.
Arctic air settled in early Friday morning as wind chills hovered in the single digits during rush hour.
Temperatures were in the mid to upper teens, but it felt like 1-8° throughout much of Maryland.
BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport bottomed out with a bone-chilling wind chill of 4°.
That’s why bundling up is especially important Friday because it will be miserably cold outside.
We’ll top out in the upper 20s, but the brisk north...
CHICAGO (CBS) — Increasing clouds, breezy and cold tonight. Lows will be in the upper teens with a chance for light snow and flurries after midnight. Light accumulations will be possible.
Mostly cloudy Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Snow showers are likely Saturday evening through the early morning hours of Sunday. Lows in the mid-teens. One to three inches of snowfall is in the forecast, with isolated higher totals possible. Travel impacts due to slippery roads will be possible on Saturday night.
(Credit: CBS 2)
(Credit: CBS 2)
Partly cloudy for Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 20s. Scattered snow showers possible Sunday night into Monday. Turning colder starting Tuesday with highs in the upper teens and low 20s into Wednesday.
(Credit: CBS 2)
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with overnight light snow showers. Turning breezy, southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph. Low 17°.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of light snow in the morning. Breezy west wind gusting to 30 mph. High 27°.
SUNDAY: A chance for morning snow, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 22.
(Credit: CBS 2)
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a wet start to the weekend with heavy downpours overnight and early Friday morning.
More than two inches of rain have fallen so far across parts of South Florida and there is some lingering ponding and flooding in spots.
Although we are enjoying a break from the rain now, another round of storms will move in later. Keep your umbrella close and stay weather alert.
The atmosphere remains moist and unstable ahead of a cold front moving across north Florida. The Storm Prediction Center says there is a marginal risk of severe weather on Friday. This means there...
A large area of Arctic high pressure is sitting right on top of the Natural State. What does this Arctic high mean for our weather? Well, beautiful blue skies, calm winds, and of course Arctic-like temperatures. This high has brought us the coldest air of the season since it moved in on Thursday. As we head into the weekend it will start to move out and allow temperatures to warm into the 50s and 60s!
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A widespread southerly flow is bringing in a round of warm, wet and windy weather to the state. Rain has been steady and heavy in southeast Alaska through the day Friday. As of 7 p.m., Juneau reported 2.53 inches of rain, 1.95 inches in Yakutat, and Sitka has recorded over 3.75 inches of rain for the day so far. This rain is falling on snow and there is major melting occurring. This storm pattern pushes warm air, winds, and mixed rain and snow into the interior and west coast.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to the coldest air of the season thus far with lows in the single digits and below zero and wind chills are below zero for pretty much everyone!
We say it repeatedly but it’s too cold for your pets to be outside so don’t forget about them! The record low for the morning is -14 which we won’t see so yes, it’s been colder than this back in 1936.
(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)
High pressure will keep the sunshine around today and highs get back to the mid 20s but it’s still below...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A nice change of pace with the forecast today, starting off more than 20 degrees warmer than the last few mornings. Readings around the metro in the 20s this morning as opposed to the single digits. We’ll see plenty of sunshine this morning, though a few clouds will roll in this afternoon. With the sunshine, temperatures will warm into the mid-30s by the lunch hour, with high temperatures reaching the upper 30s to low 40s for most of the metro. We could warm to around 43 in Omaha, a nice little thaw today. Temperatures stay mild through the evening, staying near 40 through at least 10pm.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning borderland!☕️ Happy Friday!! TGIF!!! Well we hit a hard freeze last night at 25 degrees!❄️ We were below freezing all this morning as well, so if you are heading out the door definitely bundle up!!🥶🧥🧣🧤 Tonight we are expecting a low of 33 degrees, that’s only one degree […]
Comments / 0