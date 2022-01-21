ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach intersection to receive makeover

By Kaitlyn Luna
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 1 day ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The intersection of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Kings Highway will soon be getting a makeover.

Starting Monday, construction will begin on a two-month project that includes full reconstruction of the intersection with decorative crosswalks, ADA-compliant ramps, traffic signal upgrades and repaving, according to the City of Myrtle Beach.

Construction will happen between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. to avoid disruptions to traffic in the area.

A $494,000 grant from the County Transportation Fund is paying for the work.

Ann Merrill
22h ago

the homeless deserve decorative crosswalks too! what a waste of money! that store probably has as many police calls as Walmart in a year, but more stabbings and shootings

Franky Castle
23h ago

Shouldn’t this have been done when the changed 10th to MJW and combined 9th and 10th?

