ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Dallas visits Detroit after Seguin’s 2-goal game

9&10 News
9&10 News
 1 day ago

Dallas Stars (19-16-2, sixth in the Central) vs. Detroit Red Wings (18-17-5, fifth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings -100, Stars -120; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host Dallas after Tyler Seguin scored two goals in the Stars’ 5-4 victory over the Sabres.

The Red Wings are 13-6-2 at home. Detroit ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 29.1 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The Stars are 5-12-1 on the road. Dallas ranks ninth in the Western Conference averaging 4.9 assists per game, led by Jason Robertson with 0.7.

In their last meeting on Nov. 16, Dallas won 5-2. Robertson scored a team-high two goals for the Stars in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 36 points, scoring 18 goals and adding 18 assists. Tyler Bertuzzi has five assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 16 goals and has 40 points. Robertson has 13 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 13.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Stars: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with an .874 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Thomas Greiss: out (covid-19).

Stars: Jason Robertson: day to day (lower body), Alexander Radulov: out (covid-19).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Nashville faces non-conference foe Detroit

Detroit Red Wings (18-17-6, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Nashville Predators (25-14-3, third in the Central) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -197, Red Wings +164; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Nashville and Detroit face off in a non-conference matchup. The Predators are 12-7-0 on their home ice. Nashville averages 12.4 penalty...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Pavelski
Person
Dylan Larkin
Person
Tyler Bertuzzi
Person
Thomas Greiss
Person
Tyler Seguin
Person
Alexander Radulov
Yardbarker

Today in Hockey History: Jan. 20

Two of the greatest players who ever skated in the National Hockey League had memorable performances on this date. Plus, the number 1,000 was a reoccurring theme, a shortened season began, and a dynamic duo in Chicago hit a pair of personal milestones. Let’s take our daily trip back through time and relive the best hockey moments from Jan. 20.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Snatches Fan’s Phone, Records Hilarious Message Before Bruins-Capitals Game

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is a man of the people — and one funny guy. The Bruins forward had some fun with a Boston fan ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Capitals, in a way that only Brad Marchand could. As he made his way off the ice following pregame warmups, Marchand started giving out his usual high-fives and fist bumps to the fans there to greet him. One young fan was recording it on his phone, which is when Marchand decided to have his fun. He snagged the phone as he walked through the tunnel and recorded a rather...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Wings 100#The Red Wings#The Associated Press#Data Skrive#Sportradar
CBS Boston

Bruins Upset With ‘Cheap Hit’ That Knocked Brad Marchand Out Of Win Over Capitals

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins earned a spirited 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, but it may have come at a cost. Brad Marchand had to leave the game in the second period after taking a hit from behind by Washington’s Garnet Hathaway, which head coach Bruce Cassidy called a “cheap hit.” Marchand suffered an upper-body injury on the play, which occurred a little more than halfway through the second period. The Bruins winger went into the corner to play the puck, and Hathaway lined him up and delivered a crushing blow right between the numbers, sending Marchand...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

NHL announces extensive updates to 2021-22 regular-season schedule

The NHL will play 95 games from Feb. 7-22 as part of a comprehensive update to the 2021-22 regular-season schedule announced Wednesday. The update would allow all 32 teams to complete their 82-game schedule by the season’s original end date of April 29. The three-week window in February was previously designated as a pause in […] The post NHL announces extensive updates to 2021-22 regular-season schedule appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
NHL
9&10 News

Utah plays Detroit on home slide

Detroit Pistons (11-33, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (29-16, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays Detroit looking to stop its three-game home skid. The Jazz are 14-9 on their home court. Utah is third in the league with 36.3 defensive rebounds per game led...
NBA
9&10 News

Jokic leads Denver into matchup against Detroit

Detroit Pistons (11-34, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (23-21, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic leads Denver into a matchup with Detroit. He ranks eighth in the league averaging 25.9 points per game. The Nuggets are 12-9 in home games. Denver is 11-13 in...
NBA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hockey Hall of Famer Clark Gillies dead at 67

Hall of Fame winger Clark Gillies, who led the New York Islanders to four straight Stanley Cup championships during the early 1980s, has died, the team announced Friday. He was 67. The team did not say where Gillies died and did not provide a cause of death, according to The...
NHL
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy