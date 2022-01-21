Dallas visits Detroit after Seguin’s 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (19-16-2, sixth in the Central) vs. Detroit Red Wings (18-17-5, fifth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings -100, Stars -120; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host Dallas after Tyler Seguin scored two goals in the Stars’ 5-4 victory over the Sabres.

The Red Wings are 13-6-2 at home. Detroit ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 29.1 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The Stars are 5-12-1 on the road. Dallas ranks ninth in the Western Conference averaging 4.9 assists per game, led by Jason Robertson with 0.7.

In their last meeting on Nov. 16, Dallas won 5-2. Robertson scored a team-high two goals for the Stars in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 36 points, scoring 18 goals and adding 18 assists. Tyler Bertuzzi has five assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 16 goals and has 40 points. Robertson has 13 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 13.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Stars: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with an .874 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Thomas Greiss: out (covid-19).

Stars: Jason Robertson: day to day (lower body), Alexander Radulov: out (covid-19).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.