Benjamin Dusing, attorney for former Cincinnati Councilman Jeff Pastor, who was indicted in 2020 on federal corruption charges, said his client will go to trial, adding some of the witnesses against Pastor are "not squeaky clean." Dusing spoke during a news conference at his Fort Wright office Tuesday. The trial is set to start May 2 and could last two weeks. Pastor, who is out on a personal recognizance bond, faces 20 years in prison.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO