What makes you feel overwhelmed and exhausted? Think about it. Has your “get up and go, got up and went”? So often we hear people say they are always tired. They probably are. Do they get enough sleep or is there a physical, medical reason for their being tired? In that case, or in any case, it is best to check with your trusty physician first to rule out a real medical problem causing your exhaustion.

ENID, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO