ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Poland to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 7 days, says PM

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW (Reuters) – Poland will shorten the COVID-19 quarantine period to seven days and...

mymixfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

German foreign minister: Cutting Russia off from Swift 'not sharpest sword'

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed scepticism about cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "Decoupling all payment transactions would perhaps be the biggest stick, but not necessarily the sharpest sword," she told the...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Poland's PM to Announce Anti-Inflationary Measures Tuesday, Gov't Spokesperson Says

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is expected to announce more additions to the country's anti-inflationary package on Tuesday, government spokesperson Piotr Muller said on Saturday. The measures in the whole package could be extended if inflation continues to surge, Muller told private radio RMF FM. On Friday...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Israel shortens COVID-19 isolation for asymptomatic cases

JERUSALEM, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Israel on Tuesday cut the isolation time for asymptomatic COVID-19 cases from 10 days to seven, hoping to keep schools and the economy open as Omicron infections sweep the country. People infected with the coronavirus and not suffering symptoms for three days can be out...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mateusz Morawiecki
mymixfm.com

Germany’s Habeck sees quick resolution of COVID bonus probe

BERLIN (Reuters) – An investigation by Berlin prosecutors into undeclared COVID-19 bonuses paid to the German Green Party’s top leadership will not take long since the money has already been repaid, economy minister and co-party leader Robert Habeck said on Thursday. The Greens, who are part of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mymixfm.com

French PM: COVID protocols could be loosened in February

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s COVID-19 restrictions could be loosened from February onwards, said French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Thursday, who added that the general COVID situation in the country was starting to change in a more favourable manner. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)
PUBLIC HEALTH
mymixfm.com

Macron says EU must work on new security pact to put to Russia

STRASBOURG, France (Reuters) – European Union countries must work together on a new stability and security deal that they could then discuss with Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron told the European Parliament on Wednesday. Referring to “destabilisation efforts” in the continent, Macron, speaking as France starts its presidency of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Quarantine#Warsaw#Pharmacies#Reuters
101 WIXX

Shortage of COVID-19 testing kits ‘not unique’ to Australia, PM says

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday said the shortages of at-home antigen tests were “not unique” to the country as authorities deal with a runaway Omicron outbreak that has driven up hospitalisation rates and strain testing systems. Australia is facing a shortage of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mymixfm.com

Austrian coronavirus cases shatter record as Omicron spreads – chancellor

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria’s new daily coronavirus infections have shattered the previous record as the extremely contagious Omicron variant continues to spread, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Wednesday. “We have close to 30,000 infections. That is a frighteningly high figure,” Nehammer told a news conference. The previous record...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Rivals say Macron is using EU as springboard for French vote

French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to make the European Union more powerful as his country holds the bloc's presidency for six months — yet he has been accused by rivals and critics of using the position as a springboard toward a reelection bid. Macron spoke at length Wednesday to European lawmakers in Strasbourg detailing France's priorities for the six-month rotating presidency of the bloc. His remarks were closely watched at home as the period overlaps with France's presidential election on April 10. Macron, a pro-European, pro-business centrist, is expected to run for a second term and polls...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
mymixfm.com

Ukraine reports sharp increase in COVID-19 cases

KYIV (Reuters) – The number of new coronavirus infections in Ukraine has more than doubled over the past three days and reached 18,479 cases as of Jan. 20, the country’s health ministry said on Thursday. The ministry reported 12,815 cases on Jan. 19 and 8,558 cases on Jan....
PUBLIC HEALTH
mymixfm.com

Pakistan records most daily COVID cases since pandemic began

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) – Pakistan reported on Friday over 7,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day, its highest daily number of infections since the pandemic began, as the south Asian nation imposes new restrictions to curb the fast-spreading Omicron variant. At least 7,678 cases in the past 24 hours...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mymixfm.com

Germany’s Scholz, UK’s Johnson discussed Ukraine border situation

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the situation on the Ukrainian border and agreed that further Russian military aggression against Ukraine must be averted, a German government spokesperson said on Friday. In a phone call on Thursday, Scholz and Johnson...
POLITICS
mymixfm.com

Slovenia, Croatia report record high daily COVID cases

SARAJEVO (Reuters) – Slovenia and Croatia on Wednesday reported record high daily numbers of new COVID-19 cases with both countries struggling to process results amid a surge in demand for testing. Slovenia reported 12,285 new cases, while Croatia had 16,017 new infections, including rapid tests. The number of cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

New Czech government dismisses mandate vaccination plan

The Czech Republic's new government on Wednesday dismissed the previous government’s plan to require older adults and people in some professions to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The previous government, led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis released an order in early December, making vaccination mandatory for people age 60 and over as well as medical personnel, police officers, firefighters and medical students.It was due to take effect in March. But Babis’ administration was replaced later in December by a new government formed by five parties and led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala.“We’ve agreed that vaccination against COVID-19 won’t...
HEALTH
WTAJ

US: Swift, severe response if Russia sends troops to Ukraine

BERLIN (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Thursday that there would be a “swift, severe” response from the United States and its allies if Russia sends any military forces into Ukraine. Blinken’s comments in Berlin appeared to be another effort to clear up any confusion about the position of the U.S. and […]
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy