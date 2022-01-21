Poland to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 7 days, says PM

The Czech Republic's new government on Wednesday dismissed the previous government’s plan to require older adults and people in some professions to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The previous government, led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis released an order in early December, making vaccination mandatory for people age 60 and over as well as medical personnel, police officers, firefighters and medical students.It was due to take effect in March. But Babis’ administration was replaced later in December by a new government formed by five parties and led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala.“We’ve agreed that vaccination against COVID-19 won’t...
