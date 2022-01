Rob Consalvo of StoreSpace on the latest trends, tech and tactics influencing the sector's evolution. While the last nearly two years have been enormously disruptive for so many industries and businesses, self storage has experienced extraordinary growth. While industry numbers slumped in the first half of 2020 in the early months of the pandemic, the upward trajectory since has been record-setting. Occupancy and rental rates are both at all-time highs.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO