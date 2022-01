The Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (Consob), the government authority of Italy responsible for regulating the Italian securities market, has added five websites to its register of banned internet service providers of illegally promoting trading products in the nation. The market regulator has, therefore, warned Italian investors not to take any financial services from Crypto Solution Ltd, Agrico Holdings Limited, WirexInvest Invest Limited, Strat Ltd and Invest Area Ltd. Consob ordered the shutdown of the five new websites as they illegally provide financial services in Italy. The platforms are not registered with the commission to offer financial services to Italian investors.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO