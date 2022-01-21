ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I hope paradise is as you remember it’ – stars pay tribute to Meat Loaf

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – AMERICAN SINGER CHER:. “Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did ‘Dead Ringer’. Am Very Sorry For His Family, Friends & Fans. Am I imagining It,...

The Independent

Meat Loaf death: Cher and Boy George lead tributes to ‘bombastic’ singer

Tributes are pouring in after Meat Loaf, famous singer of hits including “I’d Do Anything for Love”, died aged 74.A post on his official Facebook page read: “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours...“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boy George
Person
Cher
Person
Stephen Fry
Person
Pete Waterman
Person
Meat Loaf
The Independent

Alice Cooper remembers close friend Meat Loaf in touching tribute

Alice Cooper has hailed Meat Loaf as “one of the greatest voices in rock n roll” following his death aged 74.The American singer died with his wife Deborah by his side, a post on his official Facebook page announced.Cooper, 73, and the Bat Out Of Hell singer starred together in 1980 film Roadie.In a tribute, Cooper hailed Meat Loaf as “one of the greatest voices in Rock N Roll” adding: “And he was certainly one of my closest friends in the business. He was really so much fun, truly fun to be around.“He just felt like a best friend to...
CELEBRITIES
mix929.com

Cher, Rob Thomas, Adam Lambert and more pay tribute to late singer and actor Meat Loaf

The music world is mourning the death of Bat Out of Hell singer Meat Loaf, who passed away Thursday at the age of 74. A cause of death is unknown at this time. The singer and actor, born Marvin Lee Aday, sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, appeared in more than 65 movies, and won a Grammy in 1994 for “I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That).”
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Cher, Adam Lambert, Andrew Lloyd Webber Pay Tribute to Meat Loaf: ‘The Vaults of Heaven Will Be Ringing With Rock’

Cher recalled the time they recorded 'Dead Ringer For Love' from Meat's second album. The music world mourned a truly larger-than-life figure on Friday (Jan. 21), with tributes pouring in for Grammy-winning Bat Out of Hell singer Meat Loaf. The full-force singer (born Marvin Lee Aday) who died on Thursday of undisclosed causes at age 74 was honored by famous friends, collaborators and admirers, from Cher to Broadway legend Andrew Lloyd Webber, Adam Lambert, Bonnie Tyler and British actor-comedian Stephen Fry.
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Hollywood Pays Tribute to Rocker Meat Loaf, Dead at 74

One of the most unorthodox and impressive rock vocalists of all time, Meat Loaf is most famous for his breakout 1977 album "Bat Out of Hell" and its 1993 follow-up "Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell." Hollywood was stunned overnight on Thursday as the tragic news broke that...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Hearts are broken’ as singer Meat Loaf dies aged 74

The family of American singer Meat Loaf said their “hearts are broken” as they announced his death at the age of 74.A post on his official Facebook page said the rocker, who became a global star with hits like Bat Out Of Hell and I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That), died with his wife Deborah at his side,It added that his daughters, Pearl and Amanda, “and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours”.The post said: “His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star...
MUSIC
ComicBook

Meat Loaf: Celebrities Pay Tribute To The Singer And Actor Following His Death

Iconic rock star and actor Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74, and both Hollywood and the music industry are reeling from the loss. Meat Loaf (real name: Michael Lee Aday) was responsible for some now-classic rock-ballads like the grammy-winning "I'd Do Anything For Love" or the pop-culture anthem "Paradise By the Dashboard Light", no to mention Bat Out of Hell (1977), one of the best-selling music albums of all time. Meat Loaf also reached entire new generations of fans by appearing in cult-classic films like Wayne's World and Fight Club.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

‘I Hope Paradise Is as You Remember It From the Dashboard Light’: Celebrities, Collaborators Pay Tribute to Meat Loaf

News of Meat Loaf’s death on Thursday at the age of 74 led to an outpouring of grief on social media, with tributes flooding in from Brian May, Cher, and more. “Remembering great times,” May wrote. “Completely gutted that Meat Loaf has left us. Always full of madness, with the innocent sense of naughtiness of a 5-year-old, Meat was forever young. I called him Mr. Loaf, and he called me when he wanted some wacky guitar playing. We had so much fun so many times, and, just three months younger than me, he felt like a brother. Dear Meat, the world...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Cher, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Marlee Matlin Lead Tributes to Meat Loaf: “A Gentle Hearted Powerhouse Rockstar”

Hollywood is remembering the life and legacy of Meat Loaf, one of rock’s greatest showmen, after his death at 74 was announced by his family on Friday. Born Marvin Lee Aday, the rock superstar beloved by millions was known for albums like Bat Out of Hell — one of the top-selling albums in history selling more than 40 million copies globally —  as well as a number of power anthems, including “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).” Throughout his career, Meat Loaf performed on stage around...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Ed Norton pays tribute to ‘Fight Club’ co-star Meat Loaf: “He was so funny and gentle”

Ed Norton has taken to social media to pay tribute to his Fight Club co-star Meat Loaf, who passed away aged 74 earlier this week. Sharing a still from 1999’s Fight Club where his character of the unnamed narrator is embraced by Robert Paulson (played by Meat Loaf), Norton wrote: “I don’t keep pictures from films around home. But I have this one in my office in a frame because it makes me smile every time.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Meat Loaf death: Bat Out of Hell singer dies, aged 74

Meat Loaf, the legendary singer of hits such as “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)” and “Dead Ringer for Love”, has died aged 74.The Grammy winner, born Marvin Lee Aday, died on Thursday night (20 January). The cause of his death has not been disclosed. A post on his official Facebook page read: “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours...“We know how much he...
CELEBRITIES

