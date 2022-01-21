Bolsonaro cuts short Guyana trip after mother dies

MPs and charities have expressed anger after the Home Office admitted that some of the first people to be accepted under the new Afghan resettlement will be relatives of UK nationals who are already in Britain.Ministers have been accused of “breaking promises” to vulnerable Afghans currently trapped in the country, such as women, girls and religious and other minorities, after immigration minister Victoria Atkins revealed that they would not be prioritised in the first year of the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS).The scheme, first announced in August and set to resettle up to 20,000 people in four years, was...

U.K. ・ 15 DAYS AGO