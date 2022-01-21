ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolsonaro cuts short Guyana trip after mother dies

By Syndicated Content
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro cut short his first official visit to neighbouring Guyana on Friday after his mother died, meaning talks on a planned South American energy alliance...

AFP

Bolsonaro will not undergo surgery: doctors

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will not need surgery, his doctors said Tuesday, a day after the far-right leader was rushed to the hospital with a partially blocked intestine. Doctors diagnosed a partially blocked intestine and said he could need surgery, nine months out from Brazil's October elections.
Jair Bolsonaro
The Independent

Tiger bites off keeper’s hand and attacks two other people at safari near Tokyo

A 10-year-old Bengal tiger bit off a keeper’s hand and attacked two others at a safari park in the north of Tokyo on Wednesday morning.The female zookeeper whose right arm was bitten off ended up losing her hand and was airlifted from the Nasu Safari Park in Tochigi prefecture to a hospital, reported Kyodo news agency.Another woman was bitten on several parts of her body, while a male victim sustained an injury on the back of his head. According to the safari park operator, the 2m-long tiger weighing about 150kg had not been kept in its fenced enclosure since the previous...
The Independent

Shock after leaders of several far-right Hindu groups allegedly call for genocide of minorities in India

A widely circulated video on social media allegedly showing far-right Hindu leaders giving open calls for the use of weapons against Muslims, a minority in India, has sparked condemnation and outrage from rights activists.The clip is from a religious conclave believed to be held in Haridwar city of the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, an important Hindu pilgrimage site, between 17-20 December. The three day conclave was streamed live on YouTube where dozens of monks are seen addressing the gathering and the alleged calls for taking up arms against Muslim minorities were given. In one widely circulated clip, a religious...
Americas
NewsBreak
Twitter
Brazil
The Independent

Afghanistan resettlement: Anger as relatives of British nationals already in UK to be included in scheme

MPs and charities have expressed anger after the Home Office admitted that some of the first people to be accepted under the new Afghan resettlement will be relatives of UK nationals who are already in Britain.Ministers have been accused of “breaking promises” to vulnerable Afghans currently trapped in the country, such as women, girls and religious and other minorities, after immigration minister Victoria Atkins revealed that they would not be prioritised in the first year of the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS).The scheme, first announced in August and set to resettle up to 20,000 people in four years, was...
The Independent

Horror after 14-year old indigenous activist murdered in Colombia

A 14-year-old indigenous environmental activist has been murdered in Colombia as the spate of fatal attacks on activists in the country continued.A member of the Nasa people, Breiner David Cucuname was murdered on Friday while on patrol with Indigenous Guard — a group of men, women and children seeking to protect indigenous communities and land.Though the intention behind the killing has not yet been established, he is the first victim of violent attacks carried out against activists in 2022 in Colombia, reported Spanish daily El Pais.In a country regarded as one of the most dangerous places for activists, 145 campaigners...
Reuters

German foreign minister: Cutting Russia off from Swift 'not sharpest sword'

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed scepticism about cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "Decoupling all payment transactions would perhaps be the biggest stick, but not necessarily the sharpest sword," she told the...
The Independent

French parliament condemns China’s treatment of Uyghurs as ‘genocide’

France’s parliament has passed an opposition-led motion asking the government to condemn China for “crimes against humanity and genocide” against its Uyghur Muslim minority and to take foreign policy measures to make this stop.The non-binding motion, led by the Socialist party and supported by several other opposition parties, was adopted on Thursday. with 169 votes for and one vote against.It reads that the National Assembly “officially recognises the violence perpetrated by the People’s Republic of China against the Uyghurs as constituting crimes against humanity and genocide.”The motion calls on the French government to take necessary actions against China over the...
