Bolsonaro cuts short Guyana trip after mother dies

A 14-year-old indigenous environmental activist has been murdered in Colombia as the spate of fatal attacks on activists in the country continued.A member of the Nasa people, Breiner David Cucuname was murdered on Friday while on patrol with Indigenous Guard — a group of men, women and children seeking to protect indigenous communities and land.Though the intention behind the killing has not yet been established, he is the first victim of violent attacks carried out against activists in 2022 in Colombia, reported Spanish daily El Pais.In a country regarded as one of the most dangerous places for activists, 145 campaigners...
