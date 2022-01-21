ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU takes Russia to WTO over export restrictions on wood

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union started a legal challenge at the World...

Reuters

German foreign minister: Cutting Russia off from Swift 'not sharpest sword'

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed scepticism about cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "Decoupling all payment transactions would perhaps be the biggest stick, but not necessarily the sharpest sword," she told the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

U.S., EU downgrade metal tariff dispute at WTO

GENEVA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The United States and the European Union have downgraded their dispute at the World Trade Organization over steel and aluminium tariffs applied by former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018 and subsequent EU retaliation, documents filed at the WTO show. The two sides agreed in...
FOREIGN POLICY
WTAJ

Russia says it will take nothing less but NATO expansion ban

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia maintained a tough posture amid the tensions over its troop buildup near Ukraine, with a top diplomat warning Wednesday that Moscow will accept nothing less but “watertight” U.S. guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who led the Russian delegation at the security talks with the U.S. […]
POLITICS
NBC Chicago

Top EU Diplomat Accuses Russia of Not Taking Europe Seriously as Tensions Grow on Ukrainian Border

BRUSSELS — A top diplomat from the European Union has accused Russia of not taking Brussels seriously and said it will likely backfire against Moscow. The EU has grown increasingly frustrated for being left out of official talks with Russia. Last week, Russian officials met their U.S. counterparts and had discussions with NATO members. Although some EU countries are also members of NATO, top EU diplomats have not been included in these direct talks with Moscow.
POLITICS
BBC

Firms still exporting into EU despite new costs

Businesses are still exporting successfully to mainland Europe despite the extra costs following the UK's exit from the European Union (EU), firms have told BBC Politics East. Although the UK left the EU in 2021, many of the new rules were delayed. Suffolk consultant Miles Vartan said new rules brought...
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
atlantanews.net

Gazprom takes EU state to court

Russian energy giant seeks arbitration against Poland's main gas retailer over contract price. Gazprom Export has applied for international arbitration in its dispute with PGNiG over an upward revision of a gas contract price, a demand the Polish state-owned gas monopoly has said it would fight in court. "As business...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KEYT

EU extends Russia sanctions over Ukraine peace deal failures

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is prolonging economic sanctions against Russia for six months for failing to live up to its commitments to the peace agreement in Ukraine. The move comes amid concern that Moscow may be preparing to invade its former Soviet neighbor, but is not linked to the tensions. The measures target Russia’s financial, energy and defense sectors, as well as goods that can be used for both civilian and military purposes. They are part of a raft of sanctions slapped on Russia in 2014 after it annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, and are tied to respect of the 2015 Minsk peace deal. The EU says it rolled over the sanctions because Russia “did not fully implement” that agreement.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S. Reassured Europe Over Russia Talks - EU Foreign Policy Chief

BREST, France (Reuters) - Europe has received assurances from the United States that nothing will be agreed with Russia without the bloc's involvement, the European Union's foreign policy chief said on Thursday. "With the United States over the last few days, we have had an extremely close coordination," Josep Borrell...
POLITICS
AFP

China, Russia block US push for UN sanctions on N.Koreans: diplomats

China and Russia on Thursday blocked a US push to impose United Nations sanctions on five North Koreans in response to recent missile launches by Pyongyang, diplomats told AFP. China's block came before a new closed-door Security Council meeting on North Korea, also requested by Washington, and was followed by Russia's decision to similarly oppose the American proposal. Along with Beijing, Moscow has long held a line against increasing pressure on North Korea, even asking for relief from international sanctions for humanitarian reasons. Last week, after Washington levied sanctions on five North Koreans linked to the country's ballistic missile program, the United States undertook a campaign within the 15-member Security Council to extend UN sanctions to those same five people.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Top US, Russia diplomats as Ukraine future teeters on brink

The top diplomats of Russia and the United States are holding crucial talks on Friday as a weeks-long standoff over Ukraine teeters on the cusp of a pivotal and potentially violent phase, with rising concerns that Europe may again be beset by war.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are meeting in Geneva, once a key Cold War crossroads, trying to avert a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine amid Moscow’s demands for concessions from NATO over its relationship with the former Soviet republic.Blinken on Thursday played down any prospects of an immediate fix in...
FOREIGN POLICY
mymixfm.com

UK watchdog to restrict advertising of cryptoassets

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s financial watchdog said on Wednesday it plans to introduce restrictions on marketing cryptoassets and other high-risk investments. A surge in investment scams, particularly online since the coronavirus pandemic began unfolding in 2020, has prompted the regulator to take action. The Financial Conduct Authority said...
ECONOMY

