ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

German chancellor turned down Biden invite to discuss Ukraine crisis – Der Spiegel

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz turned down an invite at short notice from U.S. President Joe Biden to...

mymixfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Olaf Scholz
Reuters

German foreign minister: Cutting Russia off from Swift 'not sharpest sword'

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed scepticism about cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "Decoupling all payment transactions would perhaps be the biggest stick, but not necessarily the sharpest sword," she told the...
ECONOMY
AFP

US, Russia promise to work to ease Ukraine tensions

Washington and Moscow's top diplomats on Friday agreed to keep working to ease tensions over Ukraine, with the United States promising a written response to Russian security requirements next week and not ruling out a presidential meeting. Russia's foreign ministry said later that, in his talks with Blinken, Lavrov had warned of "the most serious consequences" if Washington ignored Moscow's security demands.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Madrid#Reuters
CBS News

As Biden predicts Russia will invade, U.S. rushes weapons into Ukraine with some — but not all — NATO allies

It was chilly in Geneva on Thursday morning, and there was no reason to think the talks between the top diplomats from the U.S. and Russia the following day would be any warmer. Tension between the two global powers continues to rise, with President Biden saying on Wednesday that it was his "guess" Russian President Vladimir Putin would use the roughly 100,000 forces he has massed along the border to "move in" to Ukraine.
POTUS
The Independent

Biden predicts Russia will attack Ukraine but warns Putin of a ‘stiff price’

Joe Biden has said he thinks Russia will make a move on Ukraine, warning Moscow it would face a “stiff price” for an attack yet suggesting that a “minor incursion” might be treated differently by the US and its allies. The US president’s comments at a White House news conference on Wednesday injected uncertainty into how the West would respond should Russian President Vladimir Putin order an invasion of Ukraine.The White House later clarified that any Russian military action would be met with a “swift, severe” response."My guess is he will move in," Mr Biden said of his Russian counterpart...
POLITICS
fox40jackson.com

Ukraine crisis highlights German dependence on Russian oil

Russia’s imminent threat of a Ukrainian invasion has reopened Cold War-era wounds and left world leaders scrambling to shore up NATO ties to present a united European front. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken took a steadfast tone Friday following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, telling reporters any Russian invasion would be “met with a swift, severe and united response.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Germany
The Independent

Baltic nations to ship Washington-endorsed arms to Ukraine

The Baltic nations of Estonia Latvia and Lithuania will send U.S.-made anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine in a move that Washington says it is fully endorsing amid Kyiv’s escalating tensions with RussiaU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a tweet posted on Saturday that Washington saluted the three NATO nations and former Soviet republics “for their longstanding support to Ukraine”. “I expedited and authorized and we fully endorse transfers of defensive equipment @NATO Allies Estonia Latvia Lithuania are providing to Ukraine to strengthen its ability to defend itself against Russia’s unprovoked and irresponsible aggression,” Blinken said...
MILITARY
AFP

German centre right elects Merkel critic as leader

Germany's centre right opposition Christian Democrats on Saturday elected Friedrich Merz, a critic of former Chancellor Angela Merkel, as their new leader by a huge majority. Merkel left office in 2021 after 16 years in power and was succeeded by Social Democrat Olaf Scholz at the helm of a three-way coalition with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats. Electoral defeat left the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) having to regroup and members gave their strong backing to Merz, a 66-year-old on the traditional right of the party, after twice rejecting him in recent years. Merz, the only candidate standing, received the backing of 95 percent of 980 delegates at a virtual party congress and declared himself "deeply moved" to see the extent of their support.
ELECTIONS
Reuters

Residents of Ukrainian city near Russian border brace for the unknown

KHARKIV, Ukraine, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Residents in Ukraine's second biggest city Kharkiv said they hoped for the best but would prepare for the worst, as Russia massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's borders and diplomatic talks failed to produce a breakthrough. Kharkiv, an industrial city in eastern...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy