'Bat Out Of Hell' Singer Meat Loaf Dead At 74 — Cher, Adam Lambert, More Stars Pay Tribute

By Aisling O'Connor
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 1 day ago

Meat Loaf has died at age 74.

The sad news was announced on the singer's official Facebook page.

"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends," the statement began.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4atEmZ_0drrSvkL00
Source: MEGA

The rock star, who was born Marvin Lee Aday, had an impressive six decade career, the statement noted. He sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, with Bat Out of Hell remaining one of the top ten best selling albums of all time. The statement also made note of how he starred in more than 65 movies, which included classics such as Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne’s World.

"We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!" the post concluded.

The "I'd Do Anything For Love" singer's cause of death was not revealed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35rqjt_0drrSvkL00
Source: MEGA

Upon the news of his passing, fans and celebrities quickly rushed to social media to post tributes to the beloved rocker.

"Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did 'Dead Ringer.' Am Very Sorry For His Family,Friends,& Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day," Cher lamented on Twitter.

"R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood," Boy George tweeted.

Adam Lambert described Meat Loaf as "a gentle hearted powerhouse rockstar" via Twitter. "You were so kind. Your music will always be iconic. I’m sure you’re singing concerts in the great beyond. Rest In Peace sir. #MeatLoafRIP #Meatloaf."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Msz7G_0drrSvkL00
Source: MEGA

"The company of Jim Steinman's 'Bat Out of Hell the Musical' here in the UK is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of their great friend and producer, Meat Loaf. The beat is yours forever," the Twitter account for the "Bat Out of Hell" musical shared.

