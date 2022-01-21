ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Anti-abortion activists march in Washington, hoping it’s the last time under Roe v. Wade

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Tens of thousands of anti-abortion advocates gathered in Washington on Friday for the annual “March for Life,” their mood boosted by the possibility that the U.S. Supreme Court could soon upend https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-supreme-court-consider-rolling-back-abortion-rights-2021-12-01 the Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. Despite freezing temperatures, the...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
shepherdexpress.com

Is the 49th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade the Last One?

For nearly 50 years women in Wisconsin, and the United States, have enjoyed the privilege of knowing they had access to safe and legal abortions. This past Saturday marked the 49th year since the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling on Roe v. Wade which affirmed a constitutional right to abortion. As unthinkable as it may have been even a few years ago, it seems as though the court may now be preparing to meddle with “settled law” and rule in favor of a restrictive abortion law in Mississippi that would effectively reverse the Roe decision.
WISCONSIN STATE
citywatchla.com

Is This the End of Roe V Wade and Abortion Rights in the US?

While reproductive rights organisations such as Planned Parenthood are celebrating the occasion, they are also preparing for the likelihood that they won't be celebrating its 50th anniversary, next year. The Roe ruling currently stands in the balance as the Supreme Court prepares to issue a decision, this coming June, in...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Washington Government
Commonwealth Journal

The time is now to overturn Roe v. Wade

On Jan. 22, 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion nationwide with its ruling in Roe v. Wade. As we look back 49 years later, we mourn the more than 62 million babies in America whose lives since then have been extinguished while they were yet in their mothers' wombs.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bwhi.org

On the Anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Black Women Are Worried…

It was oddly warm on that December day as we stood on the steps of the United States Supreme Court. We had no choice but to stay, because the stakes were so high. Arm in arm, huddled close together, women from across the country stood on the steps of the Supreme Court with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and members of the Liberate Abortion Campaign. They stood among others hoping that the nine justices hearing Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a Mississippi case that would make most abortions illegal after 15 weeks of pregnancy, would understand that we simply could not go back to a time when we had no choice.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
The Independent

Poll finds most Americans oppose overturning Roe v Wade as Supreme Court to rule in critical abortion case

A majority of Americans do not want the US Supreme Court to overturn the precedent established in a landmark case protecting the right to abortion care without excessive government intervention, according to a recent CNN poll conducted by SSRS.The results, which mirror similar surveys, come as the nation approaches the 49th anniversary of the 1973 decision in Roe v Wade, and the Supreme Court’s looming decision in a Mississippi case that could undermine decades of precedent.Sixty-nine per cent of Americans would oppose a decision that completely overturns Roe, with just 30 per cent in support.If the nation’s high court did...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Us Supreme Court#Abortion Law#State Supreme Court#Protest#Reuters#The U S Supreme Court#Roman Catholic#The Supreme Court
Fox News

Where do Americans stand on abortion and on potentially overturning Roe v. Wade?

Anti-abortion activists will take to the nation's capital on Friday to rally and protest the legality of abortion. The 49th annual March for Life, which is held each year on the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling, which effectively legalized abortion nationwide, comes as the landmark ruling is facing its strongest threat in years. The high court justices are expected to rule later this year on a Mississippi case centered on overturning the legality of abortion.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Activists press companies on abortion with Roe v. Wade at stake

Institutional investors with a combined $11.8 billion in assets launched a coordinated effort to pressure The Home Depot Inc. and more than a dozen other companies on the disparity between their public support for women in the workplace and contributions to lawmakers who want to restrict abortion access. Fund managers...
MARIETTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Channel 3000

March for Life anti-abortion activists ready for the ‘tipping point’ of a Supreme Court ruling gutting Roe

Attendees of Friday’s March for Life, an annual anti-abortion march in Washington that marks the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling, were optimistic that this year’s march would be the last with Roe on the books. They were marching toward a Supreme Court that has before it a case where the conservative majority is expected to scale back — and perhaps fully reverse — the 1973 precedent that protects abortion rights nationwide.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

78K+
Followers
43K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy