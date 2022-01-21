Division I Universities unhealthy consequences on college sports

Let’s consider the “sports ripple” effect. Imagine a major event in sports and the effect it has, and how we as sports business enthusiasts can stay ahead of the curve. Let’s start with name, image and likeness. NIL allows college athletes to receive revenue from organizations for use of their name, image or likeness. In a previous column, I wrote about potential unintended consequences. I wrote that historically, approximately 20 teams stay in the top-25 polls. Most top-10 college football teams play on national television each weekend, offering more exposure and value for organizations looking for players to partner with. Already, we have seen college football players sign with highly ranked teams and then announce NIL deals.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO