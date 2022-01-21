ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Former OSU Head Coach Gives Brutal Assessment of Harbaugh's Tenure

WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 1 day ago

Tressel's comments are just the latest in a series of exchanges between folks from Michigan and Ohio State. Following the Wolverines convincing 42-27 victory over the Buckeyes, Harbaugh took to the podium and offered his thoughts on the trash talk that had been coming out of Columbus for several months.

"Some people were born on third and think they hit a triple," said Harbaugh with a giant grin on his face. Most viewed the comments as a thinly veiled shot at Ryan Day, suggesting that much - if not all - of Day's success the result of Urban Meyers work. Harbaugh's comments were likely also a response to the whole "hang 100 on them" saga that surfaced prior to the 2020 season.

Harbaugh wasn't the only one from Michigan's side who had something to say about the Buckeyes following Michigan's big win. Senior captain Aidan Hutchinson, who dominated the afternoon with a career-high three sacks, didn't hold back when it came to Ohio State.

“They were disrespecting us," said Hutchinson. "Stepping on our jerseys, saying they were going to hang 100 on us. A lot of talking about it. We were about it today.”

Prior to 2021, there were suggestions that the Michigan v. Ohio State rivalry was becoming irrelevant - thanks in large part to the Wolverines lack of competitiveness for the better part of two decades. Following the 2021 season, it's safe to say that the rivalry is as relevant as it has ever been.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Rasheed Wallace News

Changes are coming for the Memphis men’s basketball team. On Wednesday, head coach Penny Hardaway announced that Rasheed Wallace’s role with the team has been altered. Wallace, who agreed to become an assistant coach at Memphis back in August, will serve as a consultant for the time being. His in-person duties have been taken away from him – for now.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Mike Tomlin’s Son, Dino, Announces Transfer Destination

Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

5-Star Transfer Jaxson Dart Makes Surprising Visit

Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
PROVO, UT
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Rumored To Be Considering At Least 2 NFL Jobs

The Jim Harbaugh to the NFL rumors are heating up this week. On Wednesday night, Bruce Feldman reported that sources inside Michigan football told The Athletic they think Harbaugh would accept the Las Vegas Raiders job if offered it. “They also know that Harbaugh can be hard to read,” Feldman...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel rates the job Jim Harbaugh has done at Michigan

There’s no way around it. Aside from finally winning a game against arch-rival Ohio State, Jim Harbaugh hasn’t been anywhere close to being what many believed he would be when he accepted the keys to the kingdom up in Ann Arbor. No matter what any Michigan fan, player, or interested observer will tell you, going 1-5 against Ohio State, winning the Big Ten just once, and having a dismal record in top ten matchups and in the postseason, isn’t anywhere near what the program signed up for.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Former NFL Coach Has Brutally Honest Admission On Kellen Moore

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has emerged as one of the top head coaching candidates in this year’s cycle. But after his Dallas squad’s disappointing end to the season this past weekend, some are beginning to question whether the 33-year-old assistant is ready to lead an NFL team.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#Osu#Wolverines#Urban Meyers#Buckeyes
The Spun

Former Alabama RB Announces Transfer Destination

After spending several months in the NCAA transfer portal, former Alabama running back Kyle Edwards has finally announced where he’ll resume his career. Edwards announced on Instagram that he’s heading to Southeastern Louisiana. He posted an image on his account with the caption “Next chapter #lionup.”. Unfortunately...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Jaguars eyeing former NFL QB to be Trevor Lawrence’s next head coach

The Jacksonville Jaguars need to find the right coach this offseason. Following a disastrous experiment with Urban Meyer that didn’t even last a full season, Jacksonville is left with a potential franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence but with no clear direction as a team. According to Aaron Wilson of...
NFL
The Spun

Raiders’ Latest Plan For Interim Coach Rich Bisaccia Revealed

After a successful stint as the Las Vegas Raiders’ interim head coach, Rich Bisaccia now gets another chance to convince ownership he deserves the permanent gig. Bisaccia will officially interview for the job today, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The 61-year-old longtime assistant posted a 7-5 regular season record after taking over for Jon Gruden in early October.
NFL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: We Can Now Stop Talking About Harbaugh as Head Coach

Even before the Chicago Bears officially fired head coach Matt Nagy, rumors stated that Jim Harbaugh had interest in the job. Now we see that he isn’t a viable option and should prepare for real candidates. Even before the Chicago Bears officially fired head coach Matt Nagy many fans...
NFL
WolverineDigest

WolverineDigest

Detroit, MI
1K+
Followers
889
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

WolverineDigest is a FanNation channel covering University of Michigan athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy