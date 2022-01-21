Former OSU Head Coach Gives Brutal Assessment of Harbaugh's Tenure

Tressel's comments are just the latest in a series of exchanges between folks from Michigan and Ohio State. Following the Wolverines convincing 42-27 victory over the Buckeyes, Harbaugh took to the podium and offered his thoughts on the trash talk that had been coming out of Columbus for several months.

"Some people were born on third and think they hit a triple," said Harbaugh with a giant grin on his face. Most viewed the comments as a thinly veiled shot at Ryan Day, suggesting that much - if not all - of Day's success the result of Urban Meyers work. Harbaugh's comments were likely also a response to the whole "hang 100 on them" saga that surfaced prior to the 2020 season.

Harbaugh wasn't the only one from Michigan's side who had something to say about the Buckeyes following Michigan's big win. Senior captain Aidan Hutchinson, who dominated the afternoon with a career-high three sacks, didn't hold back when it came to Ohio State.

“They were disrespecting us," said Hutchinson. "Stepping on our jerseys, saying they were going to hang 100 on us. A lot of talking about it. We were about it today.”

Prior to 2021, there were suggestions that the Michigan v. Ohio State rivalry was becoming irrelevant - thanks in large part to the Wolverines lack of competitiveness for the better part of two decades. Following the 2021 season, it's safe to say that the rivalry is as relevant as it has ever been.