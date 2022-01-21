ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Analysis-Netflix’s modest growth forecast casts pall over streaming

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) – Even as Netflix Inc executives sought to reassure investors in a Thursday video interview that its long-term prospects for streaming media remain bright, with its popular series “Bridgerton” returning for a second season and a science-fiction film starring Ryan Reynolds coming soon, shares slipped....

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Reed Hastings
Person
Ted Sarandos
Deadline

Netflix Stock Gets Pummeled, Closing At Lowest Level Since April 2020 After Disappointing Earnings & Wall Street Downgrades – Update

UPDATED with closing price: Netflix stock, which went into Friday’s Nasdaq session already down 16% in 2022 to date, plunged 22% today alone on waves of selling and disenchantment. After crawling up from an intraday low of $380 in the opening hour, it finished today at $397.50, its worst closing price since April 2020. Trading volume was almost 20 times normal levels. The rout followed a fourth-quarter earnings report that disappointed many Wall Street analysts and investors and triggered a larger debate about the outlook for streaming in general. While the company missed its fourth-quarter target for subscribers by just 200,000 (8.3 million...
STOCKS
Deadline

‘Judy Justice’ Gavels Return Date On Amazon’s IMDb TV, Along With Free, 24-7 Streaming Channel Dedicated To The Series

Judy Justice, the recently launched IMDb TV series starring Judge Judy Sheindlin, will return January 24 with new weekday episodes. In addition to announcing the date, Amazon-owned IMDb TV also said it is launching a 24-7 streaming channel dedicated to the show, enabling viewers to dip into it anytime. Sheindlin embarked on a new career chapter last November with Amazon after a 25-year relationship with CBS Media Ventures came to a disharmonious end. (In an interview last June with The Wall Street Journal, Sheindlin said what had been a “nice marriage” was headed toward a “Bill and Melinda Gates divorce.”) The new...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaming Media#Streaming Video#Hbo Max#Reuters#Netflix Inc#Pre Covid#The Walt Disney Co#Pivotal Research Group#Disney And Peloton
Phone Arena

Netflix fails to reach its growth forecast, stocks suddenly plummet

Netflix investors haven't been happy with the company and its recently announced 2021 final quarter report. The Verge reports that Netflix has failed to meet its forecast for subscriber count for the last quarter of 2021, and this has caused its stocks to plummet by a staggering 20%. Netflix's report...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Netflix Execs Play It Cool After Stock Plunges On Slower Sub Growth: “It’s Not A Straight Line. We Are Just Staying Calm”

The Netflix team played it cool Thursday as CFO Spencer Neumann attempted to reassure Wall Street that “there’s no structural change in the business that we see.” The company’s shares had plunged 20% in after-hours trading earlier Thursday, pulling media stocker down. Execs speaking on a post-earnings video Q&A shrugged off the slower than anticipated subscriber growth that triggered the drop, saying they can’t explain it but it’s no flashing red light. Fourth numbers were good with a small miss on subs but a bigger slowdown  anticipated for the current first quarter (2.5 million net adds) that fell short of Wall Street...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) shed 1.48% to $508.25 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.10% to 4,482.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. Netflix Inc. closed $192.74 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company achieved on November 17th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Netflix gets an upgrade from a long-time bear, who said the stock's selloff is 'overcooked'

Shares of Netflix Inc. plummeted 19.6% in premarket trading Friday, as the streaming-video service's disappointing outlook overnight prompted a number of Wall Street analysts to cut their ratings, but at least one analyst said the selloff appears "overcooked." Benchmark's Matthew Harrigan, who's been bearish on Netflix for at least the past two years, isn't turning bullish, but he did raise his rating to hold from sell. "Netflix stock should find a floor as the $405 after market price discounts both member growth deceleration and margin underachievement," Harrigan wrote in a note to clients. He "vacated" his previous $470 stock price target, but now sees fair value for the stock at $450. Harrigan said he's still bullish on the direct-to-consumer streaming migration, but he views Netflix as "first among equals" rather than a dominant player commanding overwhelming network effects. The stock, which is on track to open at the lowest price seen during regular-session hours since June 2020, has already slumped 22.2% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has slipped 1.5%.
TV & VIDEOS
Newsbug.info

Netflix's subscriber growth slows as streaming rivals challenge its market share

After experiencing a meteoric spike at the beginning of the pandemic, Netflix's subscriber growth is slowing down. The Los Gatos-based streamer on Thursday reported that it added 8.3 million subscribers in the fourth quarter, falling short of its initial forecast of 8.5 million. Last year, Netflix added 18 million subscribers, compared with 37 million in 2020.
TV & VIDEOS
KTLA

Netflix stock plunges as worries deepen over subscriber growth

Netflix delivered its latest quarter of disappointing subscriber growth during the final three months of last year, a trend that management foresees continuing into the new year as tougher competition is undercutting the video streaming leader. The Los Gatos, California, company added 8.3 million worldwide subscribers during the October-December period, about 200,000 fewer than management […]
LOS GATOS, CA
Register Citizen

Netflix Acknowledges Streaming Rivals Are ‘Affecting Our Marginal Growth’

Netflix confirmed in its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report that the boom in streaming competition over the past two years is having an impact on the platform’s growth. “Consumers have always had many choices when it comes to their entertainment time — competition that has only intensified over the last 24 months as entertainment companies all around the world develop their own streaming offering,” Netflix said in its Q4 earnings shareholder letter Thursday. “While this added competition may be affecting our marginal growth some, we continue to grow in every country and region in which these new streaming alternatives have launched.”
TV & VIDEOS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

77K+
Followers
42K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy