Markets took a slow start to the trading week yesterday as US investors were absent due to the Martin Luther King holiday. On other major developed markets, the news flow was thin. European equities drew some comfort from China easing policy. European indices closed with gains of about 0.50-%0.75%. The by default trend on European interest rate markets also remains north even without guidance from the other side of the Atlantic. German yields rose between 2.2 bps (2y) and 1.3 bps (30-y). The 10y German yields again came with reach of 0.02% top/the psychological barrier of 0.0%. The dollar gained modestly with the DXY closing at 95.26 and EUR/USD at 1.1408.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO