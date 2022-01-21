ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Toyota to curb more production in Japan as COVID spreads

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp is slowing production at as many as 12 plants in Japan because of rising COVID-19 infections among its workers and those at parts suppliers, it said...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
The Independent

Japan widens COVID curbs, including in Tokyo, as cases surge

The Japanese government will place Tokyo and a dozen other areas under new restrictions for COVID-19 effective Friday, allowing local leaders to shorten hours for eateries, as a surge in omicron cases threatens to paralyze society.A government-commissioned experts’ panel on Wednesday approved a plan to put the 13 areas under a three-week restraint through Feb. 13, said Economy Revitalization Minister Daishiro Yamagiwa, who is also in charge of virus measures.Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to officially announce the new measures at a government taskforce meeting later Wednesday.Japan has so far resisted the use of lockdowns to fight the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

Japan widens COVID-19 curbs as Omicron drives record infections

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan on Wednesday widened COVID-19 curbs to the capital Tokyo and a dozen regions covering half the population as the Omicron variant of coronavirus drove record new infections. Already in effect in three regions, the measures, set to run from Friday until Feb. 13, were made...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toyota Motor#Covid#Tokyo#Vehicles#Reuters#Motor Corp#Omicron
wtaq.com

Japan PM plans stronger COVID curbs for Tokyo, 12 other regions

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday he planned to impose a state of quasi-emergency, meaning stronger COVID-19 curbs on dining and gatherings, on 13 regions including Tokyo from Jan. 21 to Feb. 13. He said the government had halted a programme where those vaccinated...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Robb Report

Tesla Delivered Nearly a Million EVs in Its Record-Breaking 2021

Is there anything that can slow Tesla down? In a year marked by a continuing global pandemic, supply chain issues and a federal investigations, Elon Musk’s EV maker still managed to deliver nearly 1 million vehicles last year, according to a press release. That’s a new record for the company and represents an 87 percent increase over its numbers from 2020. The EV giant announced on Sunday that it delivered 308,600 vehicles in the final quarter of 2021, bringing delivery totals to 936,172 for the entire year. Tesla’s Q4 deliveries easily beat the previous high-water mark of 241,300, which was set the...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Kicked off a flight for wearing a crop top: Why do airlines still have such conservative dress codes?

You’re off to catch a flight for your long-awaited beach holiday. You’ve paid for the hotel, bulk-bought the SPF and made an in-flight playlist to die for. The last thing you’re thinking about, I’d wager, is the modesty of your outfit.Yet, in recent years there have been a spate of cases where airline staff have deemed a passenger’s clothing - usually a woman’s - “inappropriate”, resulting in them either being kicked off their flight or forced to cover up.On Saturday, a former Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo, was allegedly told to cover up by American Airlines staff, or risk being...
LIFESTYLE
Interesting Engineering

China's Yutu-2 Rover Finds That the Far Side of the Moon Has Stickier Lunar Soil

China's lunar rover Yutu-2 is part of the longest lunar surface mission in history, having landed on the far side of the Moon three years ago. This week, the team behind the mission recently provided an update on the rover's findings by way of a paper published in Science Robotics. Since it landed, the rover has traveled 3,300 feet (1,005 meters), part of which was to investigate an oddly-shaped "mystery hut", which predictably didn't turn out to be aliens.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

77K+
Followers
42K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy