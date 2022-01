Let's start here, the Lions are not going to trade down from #2 unless they give the pick away and I don't think anybody would be happy with that. The only time teams want to trade up that high is for a QB and there just isn't a QB like that in this draft, and if there is a surprise QB, the Lions sure as hell better not consider trading away a chance for a franchise QB. However, the chances one of these QB prospects is worthy is about 1 out of a 100.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO