When society is itself the tyrant: Understanding why America has never been a Democracy of the people

The most important conversation one can have is the one in the mirror. Americans must have one, individually and collectively, after the horrible events of Jan. 6, with all the hate, violence and racism, apparent for all the world to see. Rioters assaulted the Capitol in Washington, D.C. Some say, “How could this happen? This is not who we are. This is not what I believe.” So much handwringing. Yes, America, this is who we are. From the very beginning of this nation: the genocide of native peoples and the theft of their lands, the enslavement of Africans and the cross burnings and police shootings that continue to this day, the imprisonment of Japanese-Americans during World War II and the plunder of their property, the McCarthy hearings that sent real patriots to jail and were allowed by cowardly silence, and the rabid anti-Semitism, anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant rhetoric of hate by Trump and others.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 12 DAYS AGO