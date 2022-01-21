Working to fill a gap

TruBlue Total House Care, the emerging, 60+ unit home-services franchise, has made a name for itself as the only franchise brand focused on providing both home maintenance, modifications, and repair services in addition to ongoing in-home support to help seniors age in place. Now, as America’s rapidly growing senior population increasingly looks to age at home rather than senior living, TruBlue is gearing up for widespread growth throughout the country, with the goal of expanding its presence to 200 franchise units by the end of 2023.
