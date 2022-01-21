ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dying Light 2 to Feature Performance, Quality With Ray Tracing and Resolution Modes on PlayStation 5

Cover picture for the articleDying Light 2 Stay Human will feature three different display modes on PlayStation 5, including a Quality Mode with ray tracing on. The three display modes have been showcased in a new comparison trailer. The three modes are Performance Mode which will run at 60 FPS and above, the already mentioned...

The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and have new features been leaked

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
whathifi.com

PlayStation VR2 is official, features 4K OLED displays with HDR and 120Hz

Sony has unveiled its next-generation virtual reality headset for the PS5, and it's positively bursting with cutting-edge screen tech. PlayStation VR2 boasts 4K OLED screens equipped with HDR and 90Hz/120Hz refresh rates. They combine to create a 110-degree field of view with a display resolution of 2000x2040 pixels per eye.
TechSpot

Unofficial Half-Life ray tracing mod coming this year

Something to look forward to: Adding ray tracing to classic games has been an excellent way to show off the difference it makes. Last week a modder posted a YouTube trailer that shows the feature employed on the original Half-Life. The modder plans to have it playable this year, though no specific date was mentioned.
Eurogamer.net

Impressive Half-Life ray-tracing project playable this year

Half-Life: Ray Traced is a new attempt to get hardware accelerated ray-tracing working in Valve's first-person shooter classic - and you should be able to play it yourself later this year. For now, though, you can gaze below at roughly a minute's worth of footage showing the project in action....
PC Gamer

Here's Half-Life with ray tracing

A modder has taken up the real-time path traced torch of putting ray tracing into the original Half-Life, planning for a release in 2022—that is, this year. Russian modder sultim_t dropped a teaser of how Half-Life with ray tracing looks in action on YouTube, and says they'll release both the full build and source code when it's ready.
wccftech.com

God of War 3 MassiHancer Mod Adds Ray Tracing, Runs at 8K Resolution

With God of War coming to PC in just two days, fans can get acquainted with the previous franchise installment (the last one in the Greek trilogy), God of War 3, 'remastered' in an entirely new light thanks to the latest MassiHancer mod. First things first: this is only applicable...
dbltap.com

PlayStation State of Play Rumored for February, Could Feature Hogwarts Legacy

Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_), a credible Twitter leaker, revealed that Sony may be planning to hold a State of Play event this February. According to suggested information around the event, some of the properties to be showcased include the next God of War—Ragnarok—as well as more details about Horizon Forbidden West and a potential preview of the notorious Hogwarts Legacy.
GamesRadar+

Half-Life mod is giving it a ray-tracing overhaul

The first Half-Life is being given a ray-traced coat of paint thanks to a new mod. The mod, which is officially dubbed "Half-Life: RAY TRACED" was revealed earlier this month on January 2 in a brief YouTube video. The minute-long trailer gives a glimpse into the new mod from YouTuber 'sultim_t,' showing Gordon Freeman roaming around the Black Mesa facility.
GamingOnLinux

Check out the original Half-Life with Ray Tracing

Want to play with some real-time path tracing in Half-Life? Well, a modder is doing just that and has released a small teaser to show it off. The work is actually based on an existing effort, which will bring Vulkan Ray Tracing into Xash3D FWGS, a game engine that's compatible with classic Valve games designed for modding. The modder going by sultim_t, mentions their work will see the source code released when the mod is ready. They said it will provide hardware accelerated ray tracing with the possibility to "calculate global illumination, reflections, refractions, soft shadows and other visual effects with interactive framerates".
wccftech.com

Hitman 3 Year 2 Offers Roguelike Mode, Ray Tracing/XeSS on PC, Trilogy Hitting Game Pass

Hitman 3 was one of the best games of 2021, and thankfully, IO Interactive is not just letting Agent 47 slip away into the night in 2022. Today, they announced a full array of Year 2 content, including fresh ways to play and new maps. The game will also be getting some technical improvements on PC, including ray tracing and XeSS support, and yes, the whole darn Hitman Trilogy will soon be available on Xbox Game Pass. You can check out the full Hitman 3 Year 2 reveal stream below, provided you have around 15 minutes to spare. Otherwise, just scroll down for the details.
Gamespot

Dying Light 2's Cross-Gen Console Performance And Co-Op Gameplay Shown Off In New Livestream

In the final Dying 2 Know episode this week, Dying Light 2 developers Techland showed off how cross-gen console comparisons of its zombie post-apocalypse sandbox will perform. The footage--which you can see from the six-minute mark in the video embedded below--showed the game running on Xbox One X and PlayStation 4. Techland appears to have opted for a 30 frames-per-second visual rate for the last-gen consoles, while current-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X footage saw the game running at 60 fps.
Nintendo Life

Video: Here's A Sneak Peek Of Dying Light 2's 4-Person Co-op Mode

If you're open to cloud games on the Nintendo Switch, you might want to keep an eye out for Dying Light 2: Stay Human - arriving next month on February 4th. In the final episode of 'Dying 2 Know' earlier today, Techland officially confirmed a four-player co-op mode. You can not only play the game in co-op, but you can also finish the entire game in co-op. Hosts will be able to invite their friends into their game (and the players will all keep their own possessions and progress).
Gamespot

Half-Life Mod Seeks To Add Ray Tracing To The Classic Shooter

Half-Life was given a nice coat of fresh paint with the release of Black Mesa a few years ago, but if that overhaul wasn't enough then some additional ray tracing could bring even more life into the classic shooter. Half-Life: Ray Traced is a new mod for the Valve-developer shooter...
