Trout Bout fishing event Saturday at Graham Park

Anglers will have another chance to land a rainbow trout this weekend.

Greenville’s Graham Park “lake,” located at 800 Walnut Street, is scheduled to host the annual “Trout Bout” on Saturday. Two contests are planned, with youth groups allowed to fish 8-10:30 a.m. and adults from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Prizes will be awarded, including for the most fish caught for each age.

This is the third year Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has stocked Graham Park with trout.

No trout of any kind are usually found in the water body inside the park, which normally is full of crappie, small bass and catfish. Rainbow trout are typically found in more northern and colder states states and are unable to survive in Texas after the winter.

The event is free and no registration is required, although participants are asked to bring their own poles.

The trout should feel right at home, as the weather will cooperate to keep them comfortable.

The National Weather Service forecast was calling for a low around 22 as of Saturday morning and a high near 49 during the day.

The TPWD is scheduled to stock multiple lakes across Texas with more than 352,000 trout this winter.

Also, the Pear Trees pond in Wills Point is expected to be stocked with 1,000 trout on Feb. 19.