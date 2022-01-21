ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, TX

Trout Bout fishing event Saturday at Graham Park

By Brad Kellar
The Herald-Banner
The Herald-Banner
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Xtt1_0drrOOdC00

Anglers will have another chance to land a rainbow trout this weekend.

Greenville’s Graham Park “lake,” located at 800 Walnut Street, is scheduled to host the annual “Trout Bout” on Saturday. Two contests are planned, with youth groups allowed to fish 8-10:30 a.m. and adults from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Prizes will be awarded, including for the most fish caught for each age.

This is the third year Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has stocked Graham Park with trout.

No trout of any kind are usually found in the water body inside the park, which normally is full of crappie, small bass and catfish. Rainbow trout are typically found in more northern and colder states states and are unable to survive in Texas after the winter.

The event is free and no registration is required, although participants are asked to bring their own poles.

The trout should feel right at home, as the weather will cooperate to keep them comfortable.

The National Weather Service forecast was calling for a low around 22 as of Saturday morning and a high near 49 during the day.

The TPWD is scheduled to stock multiple lakes across Texas with more than 352,000 trout this winter.

Also, the Pear Trees pond in Wills Point is expected to be stocked with 1,000 trout on Feb. 19.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Wills Point, TX
Greenville, TX
Lifestyle
City
Greenville, TX
CNN

Louie Anderson, comic and 'Baskets' star, dead at 68

(CNN) — Louie Anderson, an Emmy winner whose career spanned from stand-up and game show host to starring roles in TV and film, died Friday in Las Vegas from complications related to cancer, his publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to CNN. He was 68. On Thursday his friend, fellow comedian...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Adele postpones Las Vegas residency just 24 hours before 1st show

Adele apologized to fans in a video on Thursday, announcing she is postponing her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency due to COVID-related issues with her crew. All of the shows will be rescheduled, but the singer says she needs more time. “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” the singer told fans.Jan. 21, 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trout Fishing#Rainbow Trout#Trout Bout#Anglers#Wildlife Department#Tpwd#Pear Trees
CBS News

Man charged with threatening election officials

There's been a surge of threats against government officials over the last year related to the pandemic and the 2020 election. The latest involves a Texas man who the Justice Department says threatened to kill top government officials in Georgia. Jeff Pegues has the details.
TEXAS STATE
The Herald-Banner

The Herald-Banner

Greenville, TX
3K+
Followers
62
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Herald-Banner

Comments / 0

Community Policy