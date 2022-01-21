ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serbia pulls plug on Rio Tinto's $2.4 billion lithium project

By Reuters
 1 day ago
Shares in Rio Tinto tumbled on Friday after Serbia revoked its lithium exploration licenses over environmental concerns, hurting the Anglo-Australian miner's ambition to become Europe's largest supplier of the metal used in electric...

NBC News

Lithium in a California lake could help U.S. gain energy autonomy

NILAND, Calif. — Deep in the Southern California desert, a massive drill rig taps into what could be the energy of the future. Temperatures in the region can reach 120 degrees Fahrenheit, and residents live under the threat of toxic dust caused by decades of agricultural runoff depositing chemicals into the Salton Sea, a saltwater lake.
NILAND, CA
primenewsghana.com

Serbia revokes Australian mining giant Rio Tinto's licences - just days after Novak Djokovic was deported

Serbia has revoked Australian mining giant Rio Tinto's lithium exploration licences a week after tennis Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic had his visa cancelled. Serbia appeased environmental protesters to stop a mining project, soon after Australia's Immigration Minister used his power to deport the unvaccinated Djokovic from the country, preventing him playing in the Australian Open.
TENNIS
mining.com

Rio Tinto sees soft 2022 iron ore shipments on labour issues, project delays

Rio Tinto on Tuesday forecast slightly weaker-than-expected 2022 iron ore shipments, citing tight labour market conditions and production delays from the new greenfields mine at Gudai-Darri project. The world’s biggest iron ore producer said it expects to ship between 320 and 335 million tonnes (Mt) in 2022 from the Pilbara...
INDUSTRY
ShareCast

Berenberg upgrades Rio Tinto, Centamin

The bank lifted Rio to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’ and upped the price target to 5,500p from 5,000p. "After a 25% relative underperformance versus BHP in 2021, we think that i) higher iron ore prices than consensus, ii) the benefit of index inflows following BHP’s exit from the FTSE 100, iii) net-underweight Chile, and iv) still-strong shareholder returns will lead the stock to outperform," it said.
MARKETS
Reuters

Bulgaria says it decides on its defence with NATO allies

SOFIA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Bulgaria decides on its defence plans in coordination with its allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Friday after Russia said its security demands included that NATO forces leave Bulgaria and Romania. Concern is running high in the West...
MILITARY
Reuters

German foreign minister: Cutting Russia off from Swift 'not sharpest sword'

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed scepticism about cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "Decoupling all payment transactions would perhaps be the biggest stick, but not necessarily the sharpest sword," she told the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Britain warns Putin and Xi: West will stand up to 'dictatorship'

SYDNEY, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Britain warned Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday that its allies would stand together to fight for democracy against dictatorships that it said were more emboldened than at any time since the Cold War. Speaking in Australia, British Foreign Secretary...
POLITICS
The Independent

First flight lands on Covid-free island - now the island is no longer Covid-free

The island of Kiribati had managed to stay Covid-free for the entirety of the pandemic - but when the first flight touched down last Friday, two-thirds of the passengers onboard tested positive for the virus.The independent island nation in the Pacific Ocean, population 119,000, reopened its borders on 10 January for the first time in 10 months.A Fiji Airways flight from Fiji to the Kiribati capital of South Tarawa on 14 January was the first aircraft to land after the reopening.But on-arrival testing showed that 46 of the 54 people onboard were infected with Covid-19. Authorities say the travellers...
WORLD
AFP

China, Russia block US push for UN sanctions on N.Koreans: diplomats

China and Russia on Thursday blocked a US push to impose United Nations sanctions on five North Koreans in response to recent missile launches by Pyongyang, diplomats told AFP. China's block came before a new closed-door Security Council meeting on North Korea, also requested by Washington, and was followed by Russia's decision to similarly oppose the American proposal. Along with Beijing, Moscow has long held a line against increasing pressure on North Korea, even asking for relief from international sanctions for humanitarian reasons. Last week, after Washington levied sanctions on five North Koreans linked to the country's ballistic missile program, the United States undertook a campaign within the 15-member Security Council to extend UN sanctions to those same five people.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Spain sends warships to Black Sea, considers sending warplanes

MADRID, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Spain has sent warships to join NATO naval forces in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea as tension in the region rises over the Russian military build-up on the Ukrainian border, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Thursday. A mine-sweeper is already en route and...
MILITARY
