Watch this superyacht narrowly squeeze under bridge en route to sea

Seven fisherman are lucky to be alive after their vessel was hit by an underwater German wartime bomb, marine officers have said.Five members of the Galwad-Y-Mor crew have come away from the incident with serious injuries, some of which are life-altering.The explosion off the Norfolk coast, a report from the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB), said, was thought to have come from a German explosive - likely an SC250, a bomb famed for its use during the Blitz.The MAIB report said: “Although the physical injuries were significant to five of the seven crew, they were fortunate not to be killed.”According...

ACCIDENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO