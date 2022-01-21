ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Guest Commentary: Our Afghan Neighbors Urgently Need Our Help

By Jeremy Rud
davisvanguard.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been four months since the US military withdrew from Afghanistan. Yet just four months after a twenty-year war, it seems that whatever concern the US government expressed for vulnerable Afghans faded as fast as the Taliban regained control of Kabul. Human rights abuses have quickly mounted in...

www.davisvanguard.org

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Hundreds of Afghans denied humanitarian entry into U.S.

Haseena Niazi had pinned her hopes of getting her fiancé out of Afghanistan on a rarely used immigration provision. The 24-year-old Massachusetts resident was almost certain his application for humanitarian parole would get approved by the U.S. government, considering the evidence he provided on the threats from the Taliban he received while working on women’s health […]
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Fear stalks city in Islamic State's Afghan heartland

The Taliban promised to bring peace, but fear reigns above all in the eastern city of Jalalabad, hit by Islamic State group attacks and reprisals, and with corpses appearing mysteriously in rivers. In the evening, the inhabitants of the trade hub in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province hurry home before night falls and the shooting starts, fearing both IS and the indiscriminate retaliation of the Taliban. Once a fringe force in Afghanistan, analysts say the local chapter of IS has been increasingly active since the United States agreed to a deal in 2020 with the Taliban to withdraw foreign troops from the country. The fundamentalist fighters, who are opposed to any compromise with the West, are believed to have about 2,000 to 4,000 fighters in Afghanistan, against 80,000 Taliban.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Taliban economy conference in Kabul stresses need for funds

Five months into their rule of Afghanistan, the Taliban have increased revenue, cracked down on corruption and collected a surprising $1 billion in exports, the U.N. representative for the country said Wednesday. At the same time, Deborah Lyons, head of the U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, stressed the need for the Taliban to be inclusive and guarantee the rights of minorities and women. “An economy thrives only when women and all segments of a society are equal participants," she cautioned. Lyons spoke at a one-day economic conference organized by the Taliban — their first such event, held at a...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Visas#Afghans#Volunteers#Taliban#Lgbtq#Amnesty International#Norcal Resist#Humanitarian Parole
alextimes.com

Our View: Aiding Afghan refugees is a love story

This is a love story with many facets. Not romantic love as in “Love Story” the movie, but rather the love of one neighbor for another. It’s a story of a group of people who are not worried about the political causes of the crisis they have waded into or whether their assistance helps one American political party or ideology more than another.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
The Independent

Taliban storm Kabul apartment, arrest activist, her sisters

The Taliban stormed an apartment in Kabul smashing the door in and arresting a woman rights activist and her three sisters, an eyewitness said Thursday. A Taliban statement appeared to blame the incident on a recent women's protest, saying insulting Afghan values will no longer be tolerated.The activist, Tamana Zaryabi Paryani, was among about 25 women who took part in an anti-Taliban protest on Sunday against the compulsory Islamic headscarf, or hijab, for women. A person from the neighborhood who witnessed the arrest said about 10 armed men, claiming to be from the Taliban intelligence department, carried out...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Afghan women activists go into hiding after Taliban crackdown

Several Afghan women's rights activists said Thursday they are going into hiding to escape a Taliban crackdown, just days after the hardline Islamists used pepper spray to break up a rally in the capital. Since storming back to power in August, the Taliban have gradually reintroduced some of the harsh restrictions that characterised their first stint in power, from 1996 to 2001. At least one woman was arrested, in what appeared to be a series of raids Wednesday night, four women activists told AFP. A self-shot video of a second woman in distress, warning of Taliban fighters at her door, circulated on social media.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Taliban arrest fighter who shot dead Hazara woman ‘by mistake’

The Taliban has arrested one of its fighters for shooting dead a Hazara woman, in an incident described as a “mistake” by the group following outcry about civilian killings and the erosion of women’s rights in Afghanistan.Zainab Abdullahi, 25, was killed on Friday in Afghan capital Kabul’s Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood when the Taliban fighter fired at her vehicle at a checkpoint. Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Naeem said on Twitter that Ms Abdullahi was “killed by mistake” and the fighter has been arrested.A senior delegation from the interior ministry visited Ms Abdullahi’s home to offer their condolences. The family was also provided a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Afghanistan resettlement: Anger as relatives of British nationals already in UK to be included in scheme

MPs and charities have expressed anger after the Home Office admitted that some of the first people to be accepted under the new Afghan resettlement will be relatives of UK nationals who are already in Britain.Ministers have been accused of “breaking promises” to vulnerable Afghans currently trapped in the country, such as women, girls and religious and other minorities, after immigration minister Victoria Atkins revealed that they would not be prioritised in the first year of the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS).The scheme, first announced in August and set to resettle up to 20,000 people in four years, was...
U.K.
The Independent

US says it will not resume Sudan aid after recent violence

The United States will continue withholding aid from Sudan until the country’s military rulers stop the killing of anti-coup protesters and a civilian led-government takes power, two senior American diplomats said Thursday. The joint statement came after a two-day visit to Sudan this week by U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Molly Phee and the newly appointed U.S. special envoy for the Horn of Africa, David Satterfield. The visit was meant to help pull the African nation out of a worsening crisis in the wake of the Oct. 25 coup. The military takeover has upended Sudan’s transition to democratic rule...
WORLD
Sentinel & Enterprise

Helvarg and Scorse: The ocean needs our help – now

Our two organizations, Blue Frontier and the Center for the Blue Economy, were among the first, in 2019, to highlight how our public seas must play a central role in national climate policy. The ocean, after all, is the planet’s major sequesterer of heat and carbon, as well as the source of vast quantities of carbon-free energy from winds, tides and currents. Coastal communities, from those of Native Alaskans to condo residents in south Florida, are on the front lines for rising sea level impacts.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy