Intel has announced that it will spend $20 billion on two new semiconductor factories in Ohio. The company says that the factories won't be ready to start making chips until 2025, so the news sadly won't relieve us of the chip shortage making PC gaming so hard right now (which Intel estimates will continue until next year), but it could be the start of a long term shift in chip manufacturing. Alongside the announcement, President Biden is talking up his administration's effort to alleviate the global semiconductor shortage by increasing production in the US.

OHIO STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO