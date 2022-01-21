ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Godzilla vs. King Kong fight will continue in Apple TV series

By Richard Trenholm
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGodzilla and King Kong better get ready to rumble once again. The dust may have settled on the run of movies in which classic monsters square off, but Apple TV Plus is planning to...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Godzilla and Kaiju Monster TV Series in the Works From Legendary, Apple

The big-screen world of Godzilla and Legendary’s Monsterverse is getting the small-screen treatment. Apple TV+ has partnered with Legendary for a new original live-action show based on the creatures and the mysterious monster-tracking organization seen in the popular films. Hailing from Legendary Television, the show will be executive produced by Chris Black, the sci-fi veteran behind Star Trek Enterprise and Robert Kirkman series Outcast, and Matt Fraction, best known for his award-winning comic book work such as Marvel Comics’ Hawkeye. The two will act as the show’s co-creators with Black as the showrunner. Also executive producing are Safehouse Pictures’ Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Batgirl’: Ivory Aquino To Play Alysia Yeoh, First Trans Character In A Live-Action DC Film

EXCLUSIVE: Ivory Aquino (When They See Us, Tales of the City) has joined the cast of Batgirl, the upcoming superhero film that Bad Boys for Life‘s Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are directing for HBO Max. Aquino will star alongside previously announced cast members including Leslie Grace, J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Michael Keaton and Jacob Scipio. Batgirl is based on the DC comics created by writer Gail Simone and artist Ardian Syaf. While specifics with regard to the film’s plot are being kept under wraps, it will center on Gotham City police commissioner Jim Gordon’s (Simmons) daughter, Barbara (Grace). Aquino will play Barbara’s best friend,...
MOVIES
CNET

The 33 best documentaries to watch on Netflix

Looking for help navigating Netflix's tremendous documentary selection? You've come to the right place. True crime, history, sports... Netflix has it all. Almost too much. To the point where it's overwhelming. you don't want to get caught in the endless scroll we've created the following list. Broken down by genre, here are our favourite documentaries on Netflix. Good luck and happy watching!
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Fraction
The Hollywood Reporter

Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in Speedboat Heist Movie ‘Cut & Run’ for New Republic

Jake Gyllenhaal is attached to star in and produce Cut & Run, a heist thriller from Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer’s New Republic. John Glenn (Eagle Eye, Law Abiding Citizen) is behind the spec script, which was picked up in a competitive situation by New Republic. The logline for the project reads: “A group of thieves using high-powered speedboats to rob superyachts steal the wrong thing from the wrong group of people.” Gyllenhaal will produce through his Nine Stories Productions, along with Oliver, Fischer and Glenn. Cut & Run is the latest partnership for Gyllenhaal and New Republic, having worked together on the upcoming Universal title Ambulance, directed by Michael Bay. New Republic and Nine Stories are also teaming up on an adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s graphic novel Oblivion Song. Glenn, who is currently adapting The House on Hoarder Hill for Sam Raimi and WIIP Studios, is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Sloane Offer. Gyllenhaal, who is repped by WME and Goodman Genow, was last seen in Netflix thriller The Guilty and will be back on the big screen April 8 with Ambulance. Upcoming projects include STX title The Interpreter.
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Orders Comedy Series Starring Michelle Buteau; Apple TV Plus Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘Servant’ (TV News Roundup)

Netflix has ordered “Survival of the Thickest,” an eight episode scripted comedy starring stand-up Michelle Buteau. Based on Buteau’s 2020 essay book of the same name, “Survival of the Thickest” stars Buteau as Mavis Beaumont, a Black, plus-size woman navigating life after she finds herself newly single. The series was created by Buteau and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, who will serve as the showrunner for the series. The series will be executive produced by Ravi Nandan and Alli Reich from A24. “Survival of the Thickest” follows an overall deal between Sanchez-Witzel and Netflix to develop shows for the streamer. It also continues Buteau’s relationship...
TV SERIES
Middletown Press

Godzilla and the Titans Live-Action Series Set at Apple

The untitled series continues the story of the Legendary Monsterverse established in films like “Kong: Skull Island” and 2014’s “Godzilla.”. Gina Rodriguez to Lead Apple TV Plus Adaptation of Pedro Almodóvar's 'Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown'. 'City on Fire' Series at Apple...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Tv Plus#Monsterverse#Hawkeye#Legendary Entertainment#Monarch#Hbo#Disney Plus
Empire

Apple Plans Godzilla And MonsterVerse TV Show

Beyond the creatures' Japanese cinematic legacy, we've got used to seeing Godzilla and his gigantic chums through Legendary and Warner Bros.' MonsterVerse movies. Legendary now has big plans for the small screen, with an untitled MonsterVerse live-action show in the works at Apple TV+. Star Trek: Enterprise and Outcast veteran...
TV & VIDEOS
howtogeek.com

Godzilla and His Friends Are Getting an Apple TV+ Show

Dave LeClair is the News Editor for How-To Geek. He started writing about technology more than 10 years ago. He's written articles for publications like MakeUseOf, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and plenty of others. He's also appeared in and edited videos for various YouTube channels around the web. Read more...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Responds to Peter Dinklage’s ‘Snow White’ Live-Action Criticisms (Exclusive)

Disney on Tuesday responded to recent harsh criticisms made by Peter Dinklage about the upcoming live-action remake of Snow White. The Emmy-winning Game of Thrones star was a guest on Monday’s episode of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, where he blasted the announced film based on the 1937 animated classic. After noting the casting of West Side Story breakout Rachel Zegler, Dinklage told Maron: “Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White — but you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs....
MOVIES
Gamespot

Godzilla And Titans TV Show Roaring Its Way To Apple TV Plus

Godzilla and the Titans and the rest of the Monsterverse are headed to the small screen in a monstrous deal with Apple TV+ in a new series. The unnamed program will take place after the events of Godzilla: King of The Monsters and will show the inner workings of the secret organization Monarch and the effect it has on families.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

‘Pitch Perfect’ Series at Peacock Adds Flula Borg to Reprise Film Franchise Role

Flula Borg is returning to the world of “Pitch Perfect,” with the German actor and comedian signing on for a role in the Peacock series continuation of the film franchise. Variety exclusively reported that the series had been ordered by Peacock in September 2021. Borg will star alongside previously announced series lead Adam Devine. Borg will reprise the role of Piëter Krämer from “Pitch Perfect 2.” Piëter has transitioned from German a cappella star to discredited music manager. He signs Bumper Allen (Devine) as his only client and brings him to Berlin to pursue his dreams after one his songs becomes...
MOVIES
cancelledscifi.com

Sci Fi TV Update: The Witcher Holds Atop the Nielsen Rankings, Godzilla Series Headed to Apple TV+, and More

Sci Fi TV Update: Status updates, news, and developments on sci fi and fantasy television. For breaking news, be sure to follow the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Site. Netflix’s The Witcher held at the Number 1 slot in the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 for Originals for the week of December 20th to 26th and also improved its viewership. Last week that one bowed at Number 1 with its second season and pulled in an estimated 2.2 billion minutes viewed, and that jumped up this week to 2.7 billion minutes. That show has already been renewed for a third season and multiple spin-offs are also in the works. Disney+’s Hawkeye slipped one slot to Number 3 for the week of its finale, pulling in 938 million minutes of viewing. And apparently the Kingpin reveal in that episode prompted people to go back and re-watch Daredevil (which is still streaming on Netflix) as it jumped into the Top 10 at the Number 8 slot. Amazon’s The Wheel of Time held at the Number 4 slot with 638 million minutes of viewing, and Netflix’s Lost in Space dropped to Number 5 with 490 million minutes. Following are all the sci fi and fantasy TV shows on the streaming charts for the week (the number in parenthesis is the prior week rank):
TV SERIES
c21media.net

Apple TV+ lands Godzilla and Titans original based on Legendary’s Monsterverse

US tech giant Apple has made a series order for a new original live-action series from Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise. The as-yet-untitled series will be produced by Legendary Television for the Apple TV+ global streaming service. The series follows a thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that levelled San...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Netflix Thriller Soaring Through the Top 10

Some Netflix original films get a ton of publicity ahead of their release; films like Red Notice, Don't Look Up, or The Christmas Chronicles. Others, however, seem to arrive on the streaming service with very little warning. Despite virtually no promotion in the lead-up to their debuts, a few of these films find a way through the cracks and become popular with subscribers all on their own. Two such movies are currently topping the Netflix popularity charts.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Sony Pictures Picks Up Mark Wahlberg Movie ‘Father Stu’, Sets Easter Weekend Release

Sony Pictures has acquired global rights to Rosalind Ross’ feature directorial debut Father Stu, starring and produced by Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg. Written by Ross, the film follows the true-life story of boxer-turned-priest, Father Stuart Long, whose journey from self-destruction to redemption inspired countless people along the way. Sony has set a theatrical release of Father Stu for Good Friday, April 15. The move comes in the wake of MGM/UAR’s Thirteen Lives shifting from Easter weekend to Nov. 18. Father Stu will be opening on a weekend where Warner Bros has Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Oscar winner Mel Gibson and Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver, and Teresa Ruiz...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy