Godzilla vs. King Kong fight will continue in Apple TV series

Netflix's The Witcher held at the Number 1 slot in the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 for Originals for the week of December 20th to 26th and also improved its viewership. Last week that one bowed at Number 1 with its second season and pulled in an estimated 2.2 billion minutes viewed, and that jumped up this week to 2.7 billion minutes. That show has already been renewed for a third season and multiple spin-offs are also in the works. Disney+'s Hawkeye slipped one slot to Number 3 for the week of its finale, pulling in 938 million minutes of viewing. And apparently the Kingpin reveal in that episode prompted people to go back and re-watch Daredevil (which is still streaming on Netflix) as it jumped into the Top 10 at the Number 8 slot. Amazon's The Wheel of Time held at the Number 4 slot with 638 million minutes of viewing, and Netflix's Lost in Space dropped to Number 5 with 490 million minutes. Following are all the sci fi and fantasy TV shows on the streaming charts for the week (the number in parenthesis is the prior week rank):

