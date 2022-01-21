Reduce, recycle and take collective action in 2022!

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Following weeks of service disruptions due to a rise in COVID-19 cases among staff, the Department of Public Works will begin a bi-weekly recycling schedule starting Jan. 18, the agency said Wednesday. In that first week, from Jan. 18-21, neighborhoods north of North Avenue will get their recycling collected on their normal day, meaning if your recycling is typically picked up on Thursday, crews will still come by on your house’s scheduled day. Neighborhoods on the A schedule won’t have their recycling collected again until the week of Feb. 1-4. Residents living south of North Avenue will have their recycling...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 9 DAYS AGO