ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Reduce, recycle and take collective action in 2022!

Grand Haven Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tradition of creating New Year’s resolutions is usually focused on setting goals to improve your life and maybe even the community around you. Heading into the new year, we...

www.grandhaventribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

DPW Will Shift To Bi-Weekly Recycling Collection Starting Jan. 18

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Following weeks of service disruptions due to a rise in COVID-19 cases among staff, the Department of Public Works will begin a bi-weekly recycling schedule starting Jan. 18, the agency said Wednesday. In that first week, from Jan. 18-21, neighborhoods north of North Avenue will get their recycling collected on their normal day, meaning if your recycling is typically picked up on Thursday, crews will still come by on your house’s scheduled day. Neighborhoods on the A schedule won’t have their recycling collected again until the week of Feb. 1-4. Residents living south of North Avenue will have their recycling...
BALTIMORE, MD
Times Daily

Garbage and recyclables pile up as omicron takes its toll

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The omicron variant is sickening so many sanitation workers around the U.S. that some cities have had to delay or suspend garbage or recycling pickup, angering residents shocked that governments can’t perform this most basic of functions. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
ENVIRONMENT
KTAR News

Simple ways to reduce, reuse and recycle water

Water is Arizona’s most precious resource. Arizona Department of Water Resources reports that we get our water primarily from these resources:. • In-state rivers = 18% (particularly the Salt, Verde and the Gila rivers) • Reclaimed water = 5%. The Central Arizona Project (CAP) announced in August 2021, “Based...
ARIZONA STATE
Green Valley News and Sun

Rosie on the House: Step to Reduce, Reuse & Recycle Household Water

Water is Arizona’s most precious resource. Arizona Department of Water Resources reports that we get our water primarily from these resources:. • In-state rivers = 18% (particularly the Salt, Verde and the Gila Rivers. • Reclaimed Water = 5%. The Central Arizona Project (CAP) announced in August 2021, “Based...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collective Action#Recycle
beavercountyradio.com

New Brighton Garbage and Recycling Collection By One Day This Week

(New Brighton, Pa.) New Brighton Borough posted on their website and social media accounts that due to “The recent winter storm has delayed refuse and recycling collection in New Brighton Borough by one day. This week, collection will be on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 instead of tomorrow, January 18, 2022.
NEW BRIGHTON, PA
ABC 15 News

Phoenix Fibers reduces landfill waste by recycling returned clothing

CHANDLER, AZ — Inside of Phoenix Fibers, workers sort through piles of clothing. Many of the items in their Chandler warehouse were returned to retailers from across the country. “Usually, the first quarter after Christmas we’ll start seeing an uptick in the online returns,” said Plant Manager Steve Johnson....
CHANDLER, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
advocatemag.com

Video takes you inside recycling center

The good news: Recycling keeps our city clean by turning used products, like paper, plastic and metal, into new products we use every day. We don’t have to be recycling experts to help save the planet. Our system has built-in controls to process recyclables submitted by residents and businesses and to trash items which can’t be used again.
DALLAS, TX
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Take action and volunteer this MLK Day

The MLK Day of Service is a defining moment each year where Americans across the country step up to make our communities more equitable and take action to build the Beloved Community of Dr. King’s dream. While Dr. King believed the Beloved Community was possible, he acknowledged and fought for systemic change. His example is our call to action.
ADVOCACY
Action News Jax

INVESTIGATES: Jacksonville’s decision to suspend recycling collection is adding up at the dump

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In the time between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, Americans produced about 25% more trash. With the suspension of curbside recycling, Action News Jax Investigator Emily Turner wanted to know how much more of that extra trash ended up in the landfill versus last year when people could still push those gift boxes and wrapping paper to the curb.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Grand Haven Tribune

Two years of the pandemic, and we're still not in the clear — but there's room for optimism

When the nation’s second-largest school district reopens for business despite tens of thousands of positive coronavirus tests among students and staff, things have changed. When the state of California, which led the nation in caution, tells medical staffers who tested positive to go back to work if they’re asymptomatic, things have changed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
westalliswi.gov

MLK Jr. Day Building Closures & Postponed Monday Garbage/Recycling Collection

In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, City facilities will be closed. Public Works offices are closed and garbage and recycling will not be collected Monday, Jan. 17. Due to the January pilot program, if your collection day is Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, your garbage collection will be skipped and will be collected the following Monday and your recycling collection will be collected two weeks later at the normally scheduled time.
WEST ALLIS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy