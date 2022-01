Moonshine's been around for centuries, and while it's often referred to as more of a southern tradition its origins in this country are closer to the Northeast than you may think. Its roots in the United States actually point towards places like Pennsylvania, and other grain-producing states. Lower value crops could be turned into booze. Moonshine can be made from anything fermentable and there's no limit to its alcohol content, according to Mental Floss. But the industry really began to take off when the United States government started to tax and control the alcohol industry after the American Revolution.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO