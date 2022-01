RHOA spinoffs are holding fans over. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans had a lot to say about the recent season. Ratings weren’t that great. In fact, ratings dropped to historic lows. For many fans, they felt as if the drama just wasn’t compelling. And they believed that too much focus had been placed on what may have happened between Porsha Williams and Bolo the dancer. A cast shakeup followed. Porsha decided to leave the show. And so did Cynthia Bailey. Producers were able to hold on to Drew Sidora, Kenya Moore, Marlo Hampton, and Kandi Burruss. To hold fans over for the upcoming season, Kandi and Porsha were given spinoff shows.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO