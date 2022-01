"Real Time" host Bill Maher closed his first show of 2022 by sounding the alarm for Democrats ahead of 2024. "Democrats must thank President Biden for his great service to America and then move him into a more ceremonial role," Maher began his monologue Friday night. "Joe Biden has been president now for a year and a day. The day was pretty good, but the year? Not horrible, certainly better than the alternative, but for some reason, America has lost its faith in Joe. Sometimes that just happens."

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 6 HOURS AGO