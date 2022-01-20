Brittany Storm Hancock – Obituary

Adeline “Addie” Elizabeth Peterson passed away in the loving embrace of her parents on January 15, 2022, at UNC Chapel Hill Children’s Hospital. Addie was born on January 14, 2022, to Jenna and Kevin Peterson, joining her brother, Jack. She brought immense light, hope and joy to her family in the months leading up to her birth. And despite her short time with us, she will forever impact the lives of those close to her. She would have been the best sister bear to her brother bear. She is deeply missed.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO