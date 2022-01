The College Basketball Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network previews the entire college basketball slate for Thursday, January 20th. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) breaks down each and every game on the college basketball slate plus gives out his top plays of the day. Can Trayce Jackson-Davis and the Indiana Hoosiers score a huge home win against Jaden Ivey and the Purdue Boilermakers. Will Emoni Bates and the Memphis Tigers grab a much needed home win against Kendric Davis and the SMU Mustangs? Will Chevez Goodwin and the USC Trojans survive a tough road test in Boulder against Evan Battey and the Colorado Buffaloes? Can Justin Bean and Utah State get back on track against the red hot Boise State Broncos and Marcus Shaver Jr.? Will Azuolas Tubelis and the Arizona Wildcats add another key victory to their resume against Harrison Ingram and the Stanford Cardinals? Can Khalil Shabazz and the San Francisco Dons hang with Drew Timme and the Gonzaga Bulldogs? Will Malachi Smith and Chattanooga get tested on the road against Bas Leyte and UNC Greensboro? Will Jovan Blacksher Jr. and Grand Canyon be able to grab a huge road win in the WAC against Gavin Kensmil and Stephen F. Austin? We talk it all and more on this daily edition of The College Basketball Experience.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO