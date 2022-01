CAZENOVIA, NY – Most people see dirt. The farmer sees a living soil of potential. Over 150 years ago, 18-year-old Kendall Cody saw great possibilities of starting a farm in Madison County on the rich Honeoye soils in the town of Fenner within the Chittenango Creek watershed. Kendall’s true grit, hard work and skillful artistry for growing hops and raising horses put him on the map in 1868 as one of the largest operations in New York State. He lived through the powdery mildew fungus that decimated the New York hops industry and quickly transitioned the farm to cows. And just like milk helps to build strong bones, the Cody family built a strong foundation for their dairy farm operation of today.

CAZENOVIA, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO