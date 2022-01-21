ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, IN

CAS judges 'lacked anti-doping expertise' at Tokyo Olympics

Frankfort Times
 1 day ago

GENEVA (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport has been criticized for picking...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Doping-U.S. Charges Man With Giving Illegal Drugs to Athletes for Tokyo Olympics

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. prosecutors have charged a man with supplying performance-enhancing drugs to athletes at the Tokyo Olympics, a first under a federal law allowing criminal charges against doping conspirators at events involving U.S. athletes, broadcasters and sponsors. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan said Eric Lira, 41, distributed...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Geneva, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Times Union

U.S. Anti-Doping Agency declines to regulate horse racing

ALBANY — When the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced late last month that it no longer planned to work with the newly formed federal horse racing authority, the news came as a shock even to insiders. “I was surprised just like everyone else," said Joe Appelbaum, president of the New...
PETS
Newsday

For NBC, the Beijing Olympic Games might be more challenging than Tokyo

The Tokyo Olympics last summer were unlike any other for NBC, including the fact they technically were the 2020 Games but were held in 2021. But the degree of difficulty will be ramped up even higher next month for the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. As in Tokyo, the COVID-19...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doping#Cas#Arbitration#Ap
Frankfort Times

Shiffrin leads US Olympic ski team nominations; Nyman out

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin leads the 17-member list for the U.S. Alpine skiing team nominated Friday for the Beijing Winter Games. There are nine first-time Olympians on the roster, which still awaits confirmation from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.
SPORTS
The Baltimore Sun

As Baltimore waits for FIFA’s decision on 2026 World Cup bid, potential merger with Washington offers ‘advantages’

The head of Baltimore’s push to be a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup acknowledged “there are some benefits” to merging competing proposals from the city and Washington, D.C. But Terry Hasseltine — executive director of the Maryland Sports Commission, which is coordinating the campaign — emphasized that move would have to be mandated by either FIFA, the governing body of international ...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Frankfort Times

Teen Kai Owens makes Olympic moguls team, returning to China

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — American moguls skier Kai Owens has made her first Olympic team, giving the 17-year-old a chance to return to the country where she was born to compete for a gold medal. Owens was abandoned at a town square in a province of China as an...
SPORTS
AFP

Athlete surveillance warnings cloud China's Winter Olympics

A growing number of Western nations and cybersecurity groups have issued digital surveillance warnings for next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, with some advising foreign athletes to leave personal phones and laptops at home. China hopes to pull off a successful, coronavirus-free Games that will burnish its international reputation. But the run-up has been fraught with political controversies including diplomatic boycotts over Beijing's rights record and worries about the safety of tennis star Peng Shuai, who was not seen for weeks after accusing a former Communist Party leader of sexual assault. Now concerns are focusing on whether the tens of thousands of foreign athletes, dignitaries and media workers will be safe from China's vast array of surveillance tools.
SPORTS
The Independent

China warns of ‘drastic measures’ if Taiwan makes moves towards formal independence

China has warned Taiwan it will resort to “drastic measures” if it made any moves towards attaining formal independence.“If separatist forces in Taiwan seeking independence, provoke, exert force or even break through any red line, we will have to take drastic measures,” Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs office, said on Wednesday.“Provocations and outside meddling” could intensify in 2022, the spokesperson said, adding that Beijing has sought a peaceful reunification with Taipei. He also reiterated China’s declaration that the situation was an internal affair in which the US had no right to interfere, according to a report by...
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy